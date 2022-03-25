PSEB Punjab Board Class 10, 12 datesheets revised; check new dates here 

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has revised the exam dates for Punjab board class 10, 12 term-11 exams 2022. As per the revised schedule, class 10 exams will now commence on April 29 instead of April 27. Students can check the official website – pseb.ac.in to access the revised datesheet.

Class 10 term-II board exams will begin on April 24 with Punjabi language exam and will end on May 19 with the physical education paper. The class 12 exams will be held between April 22 to May 23.

The exams for all these classes will be subjective in nature and will be held in offline, pen-paper mode. The duration of each exam for every class will be a total of three hours.

Result for the board exams will be declared according to the average of both terms

This year, the academic year has been divided into two terms, each covering 50 per cent of the syllabus. As many as 12.60 lakh students will appear for the exam, around 3.07 lakh students are appearing in class 12; 3.25 lakh students in class 10; 3.20 lakh in class 8, and 3.24 in class 5.

While others will be allocated different centres as used to be the norm earlier, the exams for special students will be conducted in their school. More information about the exams has been uploaded on the official PSEB website — pseb.ac.in.