PSEB Punjab Board 2020 exam date sheet for class 10, 12, 5 and 8 released

PSEB Board 2020: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) released the datasheet for the Board exams 2020 at its official website pseb.ac.in. In addition to class 10 and class 12, the Punjab board will also hold exams for class 5 and 8. The class 5 and class 8 exams are new addition for the Punjab board students.
In all the exams, candidates will get 15 minutes’ time to read the question paper. Additional 20 minutes will be allowed for differently-abled candidates. The exams will be held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm for class 10 and from 10 am to 1:15 pm for class 12. Class 5 and 8 exams will be held from 11 am to 2:15 pm and 9 am to 12:15 pm, respectively.
PSEB Board 2020: Class 5
February 19 – Language-I, Hindi, Urdu
February 20 – Environmental Studies
February 22 – English
February 24 – Mathematica
February 26 – Language-II, Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi
PSEB Board 2020: Class 8
March 3 – Language-I, Hindi, Urdu
March 4 – Science
March 6 – English
March 7 – Computer Science
March 9 – Mathematics
March 11 – Social Science
March 12 – Language II, Punjabi, Hindi, Urdu
March 13 – Health and physical education
March 14 – Elective subjects
PSEB Board 2020: Class 10
March 17 – Punjabi-A, History and culture of Punjab-A
March 20 – English
March 23 – Science
March 24 – Punjabi-B, History and culture of Punjab-B
March 27 – Social Science
March 30 – Mathematics
March 31 – Music
April 1 – Hindi, Urdu
April 2 – Health and physical education
April 3 – NMQF subjects
April 4 – Music (vocal)
April 6 – Computer science
April 7 – Music (tabla)
April 8 – Manufacturing, engineering, repair and other vocational subjects
PSEB Board 2020: Class 12
March 3 – General Punjabi
March 4 – Public administration, Business organisation and management, Gurmati Sangeet, Psychology, Music (vocal)
March 5 – Philosophy, Education, History and appreciation of arts, geometrical perspective and architecture
March 6 – General English
March 7 – Dance, agriculture,
March 9 – Political science, physics, business studies-II,
March 11 – Computer application,
March 12 – History, Chemistry, Business and accountancy methods – II, chemistry
March 13 – Punjabi/Hindi/Urdu/English elective
March 16 – Religion, accountancy-II, media studies, rural development and environment, Sanskrit, Biology, French, Arabic
March 17 – Sociology
March 18 – Environment science
March 19 – NMQF subjects
March 20 – Physical education and sports
March 21 – Home Science
March 23 – Mathematics
March 24 – Music (vocal)
March 25 – Economics, fundamentals of e-business
March 26 – Computer science
March 27 – Geography
