PSEB Punjab Board 2020 exam date sheet for class 10, 12, 5 and 8 released

PSEB board 2020 date sheet out at pseb.ac.in (Representational image) PSEB board 2020 date sheet out at pseb.ac.in (Representational image)

PSEB Board 2020: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) released the datasheet for the Board exams 2020 at its official website pseb.ac.in. In addition to class 10 and class 12, the Punjab board will also hold exams for class 5 and 8. The class 5 and class 8 exams are new addition for the Punjab board students.

In all the exams, candidates will get 15 minutes’ time to read the question paper. Additional 20 minutes will be allowed for differently-abled candidates. The exams will be held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm for class 10 and from 10 am to 1:15 pm for class 12. Class 5 and 8 exams will be held from 11 am to 2:15 pm and 9 am to 12:15 pm, respectively.

PSEB Board 2020: Class 5

February 19 – Language-I, Hindi, Urdu

February 20 – Environmental Studies

February 22 – English

February 24 – Mathematica

February 26 – Language-II, Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi

PSEB Board 2020: Class 8

March 3 – Language-I, Hindi, Urdu

March 4 – Science

March 6 – English

March 7 – Computer Science

March 9 – Mathematics

March 11 – Social Science

March 12 – Language II, Punjabi, Hindi, Urdu

March 13 – Health and physical education

March 14 – Elective subjects

PSEB Board 2020: Class 10

March 17 – Punjabi-A, History and culture of Punjab-A

March 20 – English

March 23 – Science

March 24 – Punjabi-B, History and culture of Punjab-B

March 27 – Social Science

March 30 – Mathematics

March 31 – Music

April 1 – Hindi, Urdu

April 2 – Health and physical education

April 3 – NMQF subjects

April 4 – Music (vocal)

April 6 – Computer science

April 7 – Music (tabla)

April 8 – Manufacturing, engineering, repair and other vocational subjects

PSEB Board 2020: Class 12

March 3 – General Punjabi

March 4 – Public administration, Business organisation and management, Gurmati Sangeet, Psychology, Music (vocal)

March 5 – Philosophy, Education, History and appreciation of arts, geometrical perspective and architecture

March 6 – General English

March 7 – Dance, agriculture,

March 9 – Political science, physics, business studies-II,

March 11 – Computer application,

March 12 – History, Chemistry, Business and accountancy methods – II, chemistry

March 13 – Punjabi/Hindi/Urdu/English elective

March 16 – Religion, accountancy-II, media studies, rural development and environment, Sanskrit, Biology, French, Arabic

March 17 – Sociology

March 18 – Environment science

March 19 – NMQF subjects

March 20 – Physical education and sports

March 21 – Home Science

March 23 – Mathematics

March 24 – Music (vocal)

March 25 – Economics, fundamentals of e-business

March 26 – Computer science

March 27 – Geography

