Tuesday, June 28, 2022
PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Results to be declared today at pseb.ac.in

PSEB 12th Result 2022 Live Updates, Check Punjab Board PSEB Class 12th Result 2022 Live at @pseb.ac.in, indiaresults.in: After postponing the result due to technical issues, the PSEB will publish the senior secondary exam result today at pseb.ac.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 28, 2022 1:00:02 pm
pseb.ac.in, pseb 12th result download, indiaresult pseb,PSEB results, Board exams 2022, Board results, PSEB class 12 resultsPSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Candidates will be able to check their results at the official website — pseb.ac.in — or via SMS. (Representative image)

PSEB 12th Result 2022, Term 2 Result Live at pseb.ac.in: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will be declaring the results for class 12 today at 3 pm. The senior secondary examination result for term 2 exams was scheduled to be declared at 3 pm of June 27, but the PSEB announced that it has been postponed due to ‘technical reasons’. The PSEB Class 12 result will be available at pseb.ac.in.

This year, the class 12 board exams were held between April 22 and May 23, 2022, from 10:30 am to 1:45 pm. The term 1 results were sent directly to the login IDs of the schools in May, and students could not check the results directly. School heads were asked to download class 12 results and intimate students accordingly.

Read |PSEB 12th Result today: How to check

Last year, exams were not held in a traditional way due to the rise in Covid cases, and thus students were assessed according to a 30:30:40 formula based on the student’s performance in classes 10, 11, and 12, respectively. In 2021, 292,683 students registered for the board examination, out of which 2,82,349 were successfully passed and promoted.

With an overall pass percentage of 96.48 per cent, 88,000 students scored marks between 80-90 per cent and over 48,000 students were in the 60-70 per cent category. In 2020, the pass percentage was 91.96 per cent and 2,60,547 students were declared pass out of 2,86,378 students who appeared for the examinations.

Live Blog

Punjab Board PSEB 12th Result 2022 Live updates: Check result at pseb.ac.in; follow updates on pass percentage, toppers 

13:00 (IST)28 Jun 2022
PSEB 12th results were postponed on Monday due to technical reasons

PSEB 12th result was scheduled to be released on June 27 but was postponed due to technical reasons. Fresh date was announced by the board today and the result will be announced on June 28 at 3 pm via press conference post which it will be available online at pseb.ac.in

12:56 (IST)28 Jun 2022
Punjab Board PSEB 12th Result 2022 releasing today

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the class 12 results today. The result will be declared via a press conference at 3 pm. Students can check scores at the official website pseb.ac.in. 

PSEB results, Board exams 2022, Board results, PSEB class 12 results The PSEB Punjab board class 12 term I and term II examinations were conducted between March and May 2022. (Representative image)

Punjab Board 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: PSEB Class 12 students can check their marks by visiting the official website pseb.ac.in. Enter registration number, roll number. The results will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a printout for further reference. The results for term 1 exams of class 12 were declared and May, but were intimidated to the schools instead of students.

