PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Results to be declared today at pseb.ac.in

PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Candidates will be able to check their results at the official website — pseb.ac.in — or via SMS. (Representative image)

PSEB 12th Result 2022, Term 2 Result Live at pseb.ac.in: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will be declaring the results for class 12 today at 3 pm. The senior secondary examination result for term 2 exams was scheduled to be declared at 3 pm of June 27, but the PSEB announced that it has been postponed due to ‘technical reasons’. The PSEB Class 12 result will be available at pseb.ac.in.

This year, the class 12 board exams were held between April 22 and May 23, 2022, from 10:30 am to 1:45 pm. The term 1 results were sent directly to the login IDs of the schools in May, and students could not check the results directly. School heads were asked to download class 12 results and intimate students accordingly.

Last year, exams were not held in a traditional way due to the rise in Covid cases, and thus students were assessed according to a 30:30:40 formula based on the student’s performance in classes 10, 11, and 12, respectively. In 2021, 292,683 students registered for the board examination, out of which 2,82,349 were successfully passed and promoted.

With an overall pass percentage of 96.48 per cent, 88,000 students scored marks between 80-90 per cent and over 48,000 students were in the 60-70 per cent category. In 2020, the pass percentage was 91.96 per cent and 2,60,547 students were declared pass out of 2,86,378 students who appeared for the examinations.