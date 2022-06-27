scorecardresearch
Monday, June 27, 2022
PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: Result releasing today at pseb.ac.in

Punjab Board Punjab School Education Board PSEB 12th Result 2022 @pseb.ac.in Live Updates: Students can check scores at the official website pseb.ac.in, Indiaresults.in. The students have to secure at least 20 per cent marks in practical and 33 per cent in theory section to pass.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: June 27, 2022 12:25:39 pm
Punjab Board PSEB 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the class 12 results today. The result will be declared via press conference at 3 pm. Students can check scores at the official website pseb.ac.in, Indiaresults.in. 

Read |PSEB Punjab board Class 12 result 2022 date, time released: Where and when to check

PSEB conducted the class 12 board exams term-wise this year. The Punjab board class 12 term-II exams were held from April 22 to May 23, 2022 from 10:30 am to 1:45 pm. The term-I examinations were conducted from December 13 to 22, 2021 and the result was declared on May 11, 2022. 

In 2021, Punjab was one of the few states to conduct class 12 board exams and the board had recorded an overall passing percentage of 96.48 per cent. Girls had performed better with 97.34 per cent while the boys were at 95.74 per cent. As many as 22,175 students scored A+ grade. A total of 2,92, 683 students appeared in the examination and 2,82, 349 had passed the exams

Live Blog

Punjab Board PSEB 12th Result 2022 Live updates: Check result at pseb.ac.in; follow updates on pass percentage, toppers 

12:25 (IST)27 Jun 2022
Punjab Board PSEB 12th Result 2022: How to check at pseb.ac.in

PSEB Class 12 students can check their marks by visiting the official website pseb.ac.in. Enter registration number, roll number. The results will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a printout for further reference. The results for classes 5 and 8 have already been declared. 

12:17 (IST)27 Jun 2022
PSEB Punjab Class 12 board result 2022: How to check through website

Step 1: Visit the official website — pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads "PSEB class 12 board result 2022" available on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill the required details like roll number, date of birth (DOB) and the given text image (captcha)

Step 4: Click on submit and the Punjab class 12 board exam result will appear on the screen   

Step 5: Download and take a printout for the future reference 

12:05 (IST)27 Jun 2022
Punjab Board PSEB 12th Result 2022 releasing today

Punjab Board 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: PSEB Class 12 students can check their marks by visiting the official website pseb.ac.in. File.

The results for classes 5 and 8 have already been declared and students may check their results on the official site by using their roll numbers.

