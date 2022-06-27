PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: Result releasing today at pseb.ac.in

PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2022 Live Updates Candidates will be able to check their results at the official website — pseb.ac.in.

Punjab Board PSEB 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the class 12 results today. The result will be declared via press conference at 3 pm. Students can check scores at the official website pseb.ac.in, Indiaresults.in.

PSEB conducted the class 12 board exams term-wise this year. The Punjab board class 12 term-II exams were held from April 22 to May 23, 2022 from 10:30 am to 1:45 pm. The term-I examinations were conducted from December 13 to 22, 2021 and the result was declared on May 11, 2022.

In 2021, Punjab was one of the few states to conduct class 12 board exams and the board had recorded an overall passing percentage of 96.48 per cent. Girls had performed better with 97.34 per cent while the boys were at 95.74 per cent. As many as 22,175 students scored A+ grade. A total of 2,92, 683 students appeared in the examination and 2,82, 349 had passed the exams