PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2020: How to check marks online, download mark sheet

Punjab Board PSEB 12th Result 2020: Nearly 2.5 lakh students will get their results today as the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the result of class 12 board exams today. The result will be available at pseb.ac.in. Since the website has been down since last night, students can also check their results at the partner website, indiaresults.com.

This year, the result is being announced without holding all the exams due to the coronavirus. Students are given marks based on special criteria. Among the exams which have been conducted, the average of the highest three marks of a student will be calculated and the score will be given on the basis of the same.

Punjab Board PSEB 12th Result 2020: How to check marks online?

As the official PSEB website has been showing error since last night, students can also register with indianexpress.com to get a notification and a link messaged to their mobiles or emailed to them as and when the result is out. To avail the facility, students will have to fill in their details in the box below –

Students can also follow these steps to check their marks –

Step 1: Visit the official website, pseb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘results’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using roll number

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The print out will act as a provisional mark sheet. The original mark sheet will be disbursed by schools. Since the schools are closed this might take a while. Class 12 mark sheets are critical to get admission to colleges.

To pass the exams, students need to obtain 33 per cent marks. In subjects having both practical and theory, students will have to pass both separately. While the aggregate pass percentage of every subject should be 33 per cent, for practical section, those obtaining 20 per cent marks and 33 per cent for theory will also be deemed pass.

With a change in pass percentage and best of three criteria, the pass percentage is expected to go higher this year. In PSEB 12th result 2019, the pass percentage was recorded at 86.41 per cent. The pass percentage of open school candidates was 58.2 per cent in 2019. The top rank was obtained jointly by Ludhiana’s resident Sarvjot Singh, Muktsar sahib’s Aman and Muskaan Kaur from Nakodar in Jalandhar jointly secured the first place with 98.89 per cent scoring 445/450 in the Punjab Board class 12 exams.

New exam pattern

Punjab Board decided to incorporate multiple choice questions (MCQs) of 10 marks in physics, mathematics, and chemistry for class 12 students. Each of these MCQs would have been for one mark each. While not all PSEB class 12 exams could be held this year, the new pattern will be followed next year too.

