Tuesday, July 21, 2020
COVID19
PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Check evaluation process of cancelled papers

Punjab Board Punjab School Education Board PSEB 12th Result 2020 @pseb.ac.in LIVE Updates: The result will be available at the website- pseb.ac.in at 11 am. The students have to secure at least 20 per cent marks in practical and 33 per cent in theory section to get pass

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 21, 2020 9:07:21 am
PSEB 12th Result 2020 PSEB 12th Result 2020 LIVE: Result to be available at pseb.ac.in at 11 am. Representational image/ file

Punjab Board PSEB 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the result the result of class 12 exam on Tuesday, July 21. The result will be available at the website- pseb.ac.in at 11 am.

The board earlier cancelled the pending class 12 exams. For the cancelled papers, the evaluation will be done on the basis of the exams conducted already. The students will get the marks on the basis the performance on their best three subjects.

The Punjab Board has also changed the passing criteria, students have to secure now at least 20 per cent marks in practical and 33 per cent in theory section to get pass .

PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Check Here 

To check PSEB senior secondary examination result at pseb.ac.in, click on the download ‘result link’. Enter registration number, roll number. The results will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Live Blog

Punjab Board PSEB 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Check result at pseb.ac.in; follow updates on pass percentage, toppers 

09:07 (IST)21 Jul 2020
Why Punjab Board cancels pending class 12 exams

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) cancelled the pending class 12 board exams scheduled in July due to rise in COVID-19 cases in the state

08:58 (IST)21 Jul 2020
Supplementary exams

All those students who will flunk in the main exams have one more opportunity. They can sit for the compartment exams, the dates of which will be announced soon

08:56 (IST)21 Jul 2020
Steps to check PSEB 12th result

To check PSEB senior secondary examination result at pseb.ac.in, click on the download 'result link'. Enter registration number, roll number. The results will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

08:50 (IST)21 Jul 2020
Marks required to pass exam

Students have to secure at least 20 per cent marks in practical and 33 per cent in theory section to be considered as pass

08:45 (IST)21 Jul 2020
Where to check

The candidates can check the results through pseb.ac.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at results.nic.in, indiaresults.com

08:42 (IST)21 Jul 2020
No press conference this year

The Punjab Board will not conduct any press conference to announce class 12 result. The decision was taken taking note of the situations arising out of COVID-19 pandemic

08:30 (IST)21 Jul 2020
How to check result

Step 1: Visit the websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter regimentation number/ roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen, download it

08:15 (IST)21 Jul 2020
Punjab Board 12th result today

The results of Punjab School of Education Board (PSEB) class 12 exams will be declared on Tuesday, July 21. According to the official, the result will be announced at 11 am. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results on the board’s official website – pseb.ac.in.

Punjab Board 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The results of class 10, 8, and 5 was announced in May on the basis of Continous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE). For students who have been promoted without conducting exams, the mark sheets will have “promoted due to coronavirus” written on them.

Last year, a total of 86.41 per cent students cleared the class 12 exam. Girls outshone boys as the pass percentage for female students was recorded at 90.86 and pass percentage for boys stood at 82.83 per cent.

 

