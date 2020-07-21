PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Check evaluation process of cancelled papers

Punjab Board PSEB 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the result the result of class 12 exam on Tuesday, July 21. The result will be available at the website- pseb.ac.in at 11 am.
The board earlier cancelled the pending class 12 exams. For the cancelled papers, the evaluation will be done on the basis of the exams conducted already. The students will get the marks on the basis the performance on their best three subjects.
The Punjab Board has also changed the passing criteria, students have to secure now at least 20 per cent marks in practical and 33 per cent in theory section to get pass .
To check PSEB senior secondary examination result at pseb.ac.in, click on the download ‘result link’. Enter registration number, roll number. The results will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) cancelled the pending class 12 board exams scheduled in July due to rise in COVID-19 cases in the state
All those students who will flunk in the main exams have one more opportunity. They can sit for the compartment exams, the dates of which will be announced soon
Students have to secure at least 20 per cent marks in practical and 33 per cent in theory section to be considered as pass
The candidates can check the results through pseb.ac.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at results.nic.in, indiaresults.com
The Punjab Board will not conduct any press conference to announce class 12 result. The decision was taken taking note of the situations arising out of COVID-19 pandemic
The results of Punjab School of Education Board (PSEB) class 12 exams will be declared on Tuesday, July 21. According to the official, the result will be announced at 11 am. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results on the board’s official website – pseb.ac.in.