PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Check evaluation process of cancelled papers

PSEB 12th Result 2020

Punjab Board PSEB 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the result the result of class 12 exam on Tuesday, July 21. The result will be available at the website- pseb.ac.in at 11 am.

The board earlier cancelled the pending class 12 exams. For the cancelled papers, the evaluation will be done on the basis of the exams conducted already. The students will get the marks on the basis the performance on their best three subjects.

The Punjab Board has also changed the passing criteria, students have to secure now at least 20 per cent marks in practical and 33 per cent in theory section to get pass .

To check PSEB senior secondary examination result at pseb.ac.in, click on the download ‘result link’. Enter registration number, roll number. The results will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.