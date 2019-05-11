PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2019 today: How to check results at pseb.ac.in

Punjab Board PSEB 12th Result 2019: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the results of class 12 examinations on Saturday, May 11, 2019. The results will be announced through a press conference at 11:30 am and students can check their results online on the official website – pseb.ac.in. Students can also check their results on other private websites such as indiaresults.com.

Nearly 8 lakh students appeared for the Punjab board exams, out of which 3.5 lakh attempted the class 12 or senior secondary examinations.

LIVE Updates: PSEB 12th Result 2019

PSEB 12th results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

To clear the exam, candidates need at least 35 per cent marks in the subject. From 2018 onwards, the board has stopped giving grace marks to increase the pass percentage.

PSEB declared the class 10 board exam results on Wednesday which witnessed a pass percentage of 85.56. The results were announced on May 8 before noon and the results were made available online late in the night on the official website.

A total of 2,71,554 cleared the examination successfully. Neha Verma of Teja Singh Sutantar senior secondary school, Ludhiana topped the examination with 99.54 per cent marks.