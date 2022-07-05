PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2022: Pass percentage dips slightly, rural students performance better than urban counterparts

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2022: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Tuesday declared the result of the Class 10 examination. The overall pass percentage was 97.94 percent with girls bagging the top three positions.

Nancy Rani of Ferozepur district topped the state scoring 644 out of 650 marks (99.08 per cent). The second position was secured by Dilpreet Kaur of Sangrur district. Although Kaur scored the same as Rani, her rank was decided based on PSEB’s age formula. A younger candidate takes precedence over an older candidate while deciding ranks. Rani is younger than Kaur and hence declared first in the state. Komalpreet Kaur, who secured 642 marks (98.77 percent marks), came third.

Students in rural areas performed better than their urban counterparts. While 99.1 per cent of rural students passed the Class 10 Board exam, 98.75 percent of urban students cleared the exam.

District Gurdaspur has the highest pass percentage at 99.52 per cent, while Ferozepur has the lowest with 98.65 percent.

A total of 3,11,545 students appeared for the Class 10 examination out of which 126 have failed and 3,08,627 students have passed. Results of 317 students have been withheld by the Board and 2,475 students will have to re-appear for the exam.

Girls have outdone boys yet again with a pass percentage of 99.34 percent. Boys have registered a pass percentage of 98.83 percent. A total of 12 transgender students sat for the examination and 11 of them have passed.

The pass percentage recorded last year was near perfect at 99.9 per cent. In 2020, all Class 10 students were promoted to the next grade a Board exams were cancelled due to the outbreak of Covid19 and subsequent lockdown. The pass percentage in 2019 was 85.55 per cent.

The pass percentage of open schools remained at 68.31 percent. A total 11,816 students appeared in the exam and 8,072 have passed. The controller examination of PSEB Janak Raj Mehrok said that the students can check their results on the PSEB’s website www.pseb.ac.in.

The PSEB had declared the senior secondary or Class 12 results last week recording the pass percentage of 96.96 per cent.