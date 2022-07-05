PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: Result to be released today at pseb.ac.in

Punjab Board PSEB 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the class 10 results today i.e. July 5, 2022. The result will be declared via a press conference at 12:15 pm. Students can check scores at the official websites — pseb.ac.in, indiaresults.in. If the websites crash, students can also check results via SMS. To do so, students will have to type PB10 <roll number> and send to 56767650.

The Punjab board class 10 term-II examinations were successfully held from April 24 to May 19, 2022. This year, the Punjab class 10 exams were held in an offline, pen and paper mode and were subjective in manner.

This year, the results for the class 10 board exams will be declared according to the average of both terms, as the academic year has been divided into two terms, each covering 50 per cent of the syllabus. In 2022, as many as 3.25 lakh students appeared for class 10 exams. Last year, the overall passing percentage recorded by the PSEB was 99.93 per cent where girls scored more than boys as girls scored an average pass percentage of 99.94 per cent, while boys scored 99.92 per cent in class 10 exams. Also, the performance of government schools was better than affiliated and associated schools, and out of the total 3,21,384 students, 3,21,163 passed in class 10 exams.