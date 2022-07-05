PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: Result to be released today at pseb.ac.in

Punjab Board PSEB 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the class 10 results today i.e. July 5, 2022. The result will be declared via a press conference at 12:15 pm. Students can check scores at the official websites — pseb.ac.in, indiaresults.in. If the websites crash, students can also check results via SMS. To do so, students will have to type PB10 <roll number> and send to 56767650.
The Punjab board class 10 term-II examinations were successfully held from April 24 to May 19, 2022. This year, the Punjab class 10 exams were held in an offline, pen and paper mode and were subjective in manner.
This year, the results for the class 10 board exams will be declared according to the average of both terms, as the academic year has been divided into two terms, each covering 50 per cent of the syllabus. In 2022, as many as 3.25 lakh students appeared for class 10 exams. Last year, the overall passing percentage recorded by the PSEB was 99.93 per cent where girls scored more than boys as girls scored an average pass percentage of 99.94 per cent, while boys scored 99.92 per cent in class 10 exams. Also, the performance of government schools was better than affiliated and associated schools, and out of the total 3,21,384 students, 3,21,163 passed in class 10 exams.
To check PSEB Punjab Board class 10 result, students will first have to visit the official website — pseb.ac.in. After that, there will be link on the home page for “PSEB class 10 board result 2022”. Students have to fill the required details such as roll number or registration number and date of birth (DOB). After filling those and clicking on submit, the Punjab class 10 result will appear on the screen .
While the result will be announced by the Chairman, Punjab School Education Board through a virtual meeting today, score cards will be made available on the official websites - pseb.ac.in on July 6.
The Punjab board class 10 term-I exams were held between April and March. The term-II examinations were conducted from April 24 to May 19, 2022. The examination began at 10 am and continued till 1 pm.
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the class 10 matric results today. The result will be announced via press conference after which the result link will be activated at the official website - pseb.ac.in for students to download the scorecard