PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2019: When and where to check

Punjab Board PSEB 10th Result 2019: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the result for class 10 board exams today, May 8 2019 (Wednesday). The exams were conducted from March 15 to April 2, 2019. Students who appeared for the secondary education exam can check result at the official website, pseb.ac.in and its partner website, indiaresult.com.

Over 6 lakh students have appeared for the exam this year. Last year, Punjab Board class 10 result was released on May 9, 2019 and the same is on time this year too. Meanwhile, Punjab Board class 12 result 2019 is also awaited and expected to be released by May 15, 2019.

Last year (in 2018) the pass percentage of students in Punjab Board PSEB matric or class 10 result increased from 57.50 per cent in 2017 to 59.47 per cent and the same is expected to go higher this year too. Pass percentage refers to the percentage of students who have passed the exam.

To pass the exam, a student needs to score at least 33 per cent of the total marks in the subject as well as in the aggregate score. In 2018, the pass percentage among girls improved this year to 69.13 compared to last year’s 63.97. Among boys, pass percentage this year was 52.31 while it was 52.35 last year.

Region-wise, the pass percentage in 2018 was 63.85 while it was 61.22 in rural areas. Gurpreet Singh of Ludhiana had topped Punjab Board PSEB class 10 result 2019 with 98 per cent marks in 2018.