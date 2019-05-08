Punjab PSEB 10th Result 2019 @pseb.ac.in LIVE Updates: Results at 7 pm; how to check at websites, app, mobile

Toggle Menu
PSEB 10th Result 2019, Punjab Board Class 10th Result 2019 @pseb.ac.in LIVE Updates: This year, a total of 85.56 per cent students cleared the examination successfully, the results of which was declared on Wednesday, May 8, 2019

PSEB 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The results of the Punjab board PSEB Class 10 examination will be available at the official websites after 7 pm. This year, a total of 85.56 per cent students cleared the examination successfully, the results of which was declared on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the PSEB office in Mohali. Neha Verma, a student of Teja Singh Sutantar school at Ludhiana has topped the class 10 examination, scoring 99.54 percent marks.

PSEB 10th Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, pseb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘PSEB class 10 result 2019’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the roll number

Step 5: The result will appear

In the sports category, three students jointly secured the first rank with 100 per cent marks. Nandini Mahajan from Nangal Kotli Mandi, a village near Gurdaspur, Ritika from Ludhiana and Neeraj from Ludhiana secured the complete 650 marks out of 650.

PSEB 10th Result 2019 LIVE UPDATES: 85.56% passed, results to be available at pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com

PSEB 10th Result 2019 LIVE: A total of 10,199 students (3.21 per cent) failed in the Class 10 exam. While result fo 19 candidates were withheld by the board. Additionally, 35,615 students are eligible for re-appear exam.

Girls performed better than boys as they got a pass percentage of 90.63 and only 81.3 per cent boys could clear the Punjab Board class 10 examination this year. Out of 14.48 lakh girls who appeared for the exam, 13.13 lakh passed. Out of 17.25 lakh boys who appeared for class 10 exam, 14.02 lakh passed.

