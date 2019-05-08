Punjab PSEB 10th Result 2019 @pseb.ac.in LIVE Updates: Results at 7 pm; how to check at websites, app, mobile

PSEB 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The results of the Punjab board PSEB Class 10 examination will be available at the official websites after 7 pm. This year, a total of 85.56 per cent students cleared the examination successfully, the results of which was declared on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the PSEB office in Mohali. Neha Verma, a student of Teja Singh Sutantar school at Ludhiana has topped the class 10 examination, scoring 99.54 percent marks.

PSEB 10th Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, pseb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘PSEB class 10 result 2019’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the roll number

Step 5: The result will appear

In the sports category, three students jointly secured the first rank with 100 per cent marks. Nandini Mahajan from Nangal Kotli Mandi, a village near Gurdaspur, Ritika from Ludhiana and Neeraj from Ludhiana secured the complete 650 marks out of 650.