Punjab Board declares results of classes 5, 8 and 10th on basis of grading system

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Friday declared results of classes V, VIII and X on the basis of the grading system. The results were uploaded on PSEB’s official website www.pseb.ac.in and www.indiaresults.com.

The results were declared on the basis of the marks scored in Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) and pre-board examinations.

Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said PSEB will conduct examinations of the open school students, ‘golden chance’, improvement, and other additional subjects at matriculation level as these students are not covered under CCE criteria.

The Cabinet minister said the date sheet for the open school, ‘golden chance’, improvement, and additional subject examinations will also be uploaded on the board’s website soon. He added that after reviewing the situation of COVID-19 pandemic in Punjab, the date sheet of XII examinations will also be released soon.

The minister further said that these results were declared as per the directions and recommendations of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. He said there is no provision of CCE for open school students nor other categories due to which they will have to sit for examinations.

Singla said the Punjab government is continuously monitoring the situation in the state and PSEB will conduct examinations only after the government allows student activities in schools.

