PSEB declare senior secondary results: 86.41% clear exam, highest in three years

Sarvjot Singh Bansal, Aman and Muskan Soni jointly bagged the first position in the Senior Secondary Examination securing 98.89 per cent marks in the results declared by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Saturday. The board recorded a pass percentage of 86.41 per cent, the best in three years, with an increase of 20.44 per cent over last years 65.97 per cent. In 2017, board had recorded 62.36. pass percentageGirls again outshone the boys securing a pass percentage of 90.86 compared to 82.83 per cent of boys.

The numbers have registered a big jump compared to last year when 78.25 per cent girls and 60.46 per cent boys had cleared the exams. This year’s results are all the more stupendous as board officials claimed that they did not give any grace marks to the students.

Sarvjot Singh Bansal is a student of Shalimar Model Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana while Aman is a student of GTB Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Malout in Shri Muktsar Sahib Muskan Soni is a student of K R M DAV Collegiate Senior Secondary School, Nakodar in Jalandhar district. Sarvjot topped in Commerce stream, Aman in Humanities, and Muskan in Science group. The trio secured 445 marks out of total 450 in their respective streams.

Loveleen Verma, a student of R S Model Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana bagged the second position in the state by securing 98.67 per cent (444/500) marks. Loveleen was a student of Science stream.

The third position was jointly shared by Nazia Kamboj of Maya Devi Memorial Adarsh Senior Secondary School, Kera Khera, Fazilka, and Muskan, a student of R S Model Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana. Both were from Humanities and secured 98.44 per cent (443/450) marks.

In sports category, Navdeep Kaur of Nanak Dev Senior Secondary School, Smagh, Shri Muktsar Sahib; Khushdeep Kaur of Tagore Modern Senior Secondary School, Abhun in Fazilka, and Ravjeet Kaur of Teja Singh Samundri Memorial Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana emerged toppers securing 100 per cent.

PSEB chairman Manohar Kant Kalohia said that this year a total of 2,69,228 students appeared in the board examination held in March and April out of which 2,32,639 students cleared it. A total of 10,769 students failed, 25,799 students have compartment, while the results of 21 students were withheld on technical grounds.

Kalohia further added that this year the schools in rural areas performed better than those in urban areas. Rural areas recorded 86.9 pass percentage compared to 85 per cent in urban areas.

The Meritorious School, which were started during the previous SAD-BJP regime, performed the best among the schools. The Meritorious Schools recorded 99.46 pass percentage. A total of 2,615 students of Meritorious Schools appeared in the exams of which 2601 cleared it. The government schools recorded 88.14 pass percentage.

Commerce group has the highest pass percentage with 25,223 of the total 27,912 students, who appeared in the examination, clearing it. 89.28 per cent of the Vocational students cleared the exam while the figure was 86.40 per cent for Humanities group. Science Group recorded 83.44 pass percentage.

A total of 2,69,228 students appeared in the exams as regular candidates out of which 2,32, 639 (86.41 per cent) cleared the exam. In the open category, 21,690 students appeared in the exam and 12,694 (58.52 per cent) cleared it.

Mansa district recorded highest 93.28 pass percentage while Tarn Taran has the lowest – 70.96 per cent.

Ludhiana district has the highest 108 meritorious students among the list of 312 who secured more than 95 per cent marks. No student from Pathankot made it to the merit list. As many as 220 girl students find a place in the merit list that has only 92 boys.

In Science group, Non-Medical students have the highest 83.98 pass percentage. A total of 14,268 students appeared in Non-Medical group of which 11,736 passed the exams. In Medical group, 31,457 students appeared while 26,417 (82.25 per cent) cleared the exams.