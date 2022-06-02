PSEB Class 8 result declared: Overall pass percentage 98.25%

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the results for class 8 exams today, i.e. June 2, 2022. Students who appeared for the PSEB class 8 exams can now check their results on the official PSEB website — pseb.ac.in.

This year, the overall pass percentage is 98.25 per cent. Manpreet Singh of Barnala district earned the tops in state by securing 100 percent marks. The second rank was earned jointly by Himani of Hoshiarpur district and Karmanpreet Kaur of Amritsar district who secured 99.33 per cent marks.

The class 8 exams started on April 7 this year and concluded on April 28. For some exams, the exam was conducted between 10 am to 12.15 pm, while for other papersthe timings were 10 am to 11.15 pm, 10 am to 1.15 pm, and 10 am to 12.45 pm (as per the subjects).