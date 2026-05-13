PSEB 12th Result 2026: When and where to check Punjab board results?

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PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2026 at pseb.ac.in: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is set to release the Class 12th results at 12.30 pm today. The PSEB is going to announce the result on their official website at pseb.ac.in. Students who appeared for the examination can access their results by logging onto the website, once the results are declared. Additionally, students can check their PSEB 12th supplementary exam dates, syllabus and other details on the IE Education portal.
PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2026 | Catch LIVE Updates
The board examinations began on February 17 and ended on April 4, 2026.
For students who face problems in logging onto the website due to excessive traffic, they can refer to the DigiLocker portal as an alternative way to check the results.
How to check the PSEB Inter results at DigiLocker?
The PSEB Class 12th result for the science, arts and commerce streams will be made live at pseb.ac.in official website from 12.30 pm.
Students who are dissatisfied with their marks, can apply for re-checking and re-evaluation by visiting the official website at pseb.ac.in. Students must note that additional non-refundable charges will be levied in case they decide to give their paper for the re-evaluation process. Additionally, applications must be submitted for each paper and directly by the students, not through schools. The printout of the application form as well as the payment receipt must be uploaded online at the time of applying.
Earlier, Punjab’s Education Minister, Harjot Singh Bains announced that the evaluation system of boards will be done through the On-Marking System (OSM) starting 2026. This will make Punjab among the first state boards to opt for a digital evaluation system instead of the traditional physical scripts. Explaining the new system, Bains said, each page of the newly designed answer booklet will carry a unique QR code to facilitate scanning. After the sheets are scanned, the booklet will be uploaded to a centralized dashboard. Th examiner can then assess the answer scripts, adhering to structured marking schemes while the marks will be calculated automatically. This will increase efficiency and accuracy in the marking system.
Last year, PSEB declared the Class 12th Punjab board results on May 14. The overall pass percentage stood at 91%, with 2,41,506 out of 2,65,388 students clearing the examination. Harseerat Kaur from Barnala was the Class 12th topper. The second position was secured by Manveer Kaur from the Science stream, scoring 498 marks out of a total of 500 (99.60%). While the third position was held by Arsh Nahi from the Humanities stream, who also scored 498 out of 500 marks (99.60 per cent). She was a student of Shri Tara Chand Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Bhikhi (Mansa). Although both students scored the same marks, Manveer Kaur was awarded the second position due to being younger.