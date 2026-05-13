PSEB 12th Result 2026: When and where to check Punjab board results?

PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2026 at pseb.ac.in: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is set to release the Class 12th results at 12.30 pm today. The PSEB is going to announce the result on their official website at pseb.ac.in. Students who appeared for the examination can access their results by logging onto the website, once the results are declared. Additionally, students can check their PSEB 12th supplementary exam dates, syllabus and other details on the IE Education portal.

PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2026 | Catch LIVE Updates

The board examinations began on February 17 and ended on April 4, 2026.

PSEB class 12th 2026: When and where to check?

For students who face problems in logging onto the website due to excessive traffic, they can refer to the DigiLocker portal as an alternative way to check the results.