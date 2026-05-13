PSEB Class 12 Result 2026: How to check result at DigiLocker?

PSEB Class 12 Results 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will be announcing the Class 12 results for the academic year 2025-26 on May 13, on their official website at pseb.ac.in. For the convenience of the students, the result will also be declared on DigiLocker. Students can check their PSEB 12th supplementary exam dates, syllabus and other details on the IE Education portal.

PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2026 | Catch LIVE Updates

The Class 12 Punjab Board exams were conducted from February 17 to April 4, 2026. The exams began with the Home Science paper on February 17, each exam went on for a duration of three hours.

PSEB Class 12 Results 2026: How to access scores on DigiLocker?

Students can follow the simple steps given below to download their PSEB Class 12 result from DigiLocker. They will need a smartphone or a laptop, an internet connection and their Aadhar and exam credentials.

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker results portal at results.digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app on your device.

Step 2: Sign in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar credentials (new users must complete registration).

Step 3: Navigate to the ‘Education’ or ‘Results’ section on the homepage.

Step 4: Select Punjab Board from the list of boards.

Step 5: Click on ‘Class 12 Result 2026’.

Step 6: Enter required details such as roll number, year of passing, and other credentials.

Step 7: Click on submit to view your result.

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Step 8: Download and save the digital marksheet for future reference.

Students should note that the marksheet available online is provisional and they will be required to collect their original marksheet once the Board has issued them.

In order to pass the exams students will need to score minimum 33 per cent marks in both individual subjects and overall. They are required to maintain this score in both theory and practical component.

Last year, the Class 12 board exams were announced on May 14. The exams were conducted from February 19 to April 4, 2025. Out of the total 2,65,388 students who had appeared, 2,41,506 had passed the exams resulting in an overall pass percentage of 91 per cent. Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 94.32 per cent, while boys scored 88.08 per cent.