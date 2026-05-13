PSEB Class 12th 2026 declared, 3 girls score 100%

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the Punjab Class 12th results 2026. Three girls have scored 100 per cent in the +2 exam this year. This year, 91.46% students have passed. The exam was conducted from February 17 to April 4, 2026. Candidates can check their results online on the official portal of the PSEB at pseb.ac.in. In case of any issues, candidates can also view their results on the official portal of DigiLocker and IE education as well.
PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2026 | Catch LIVE Updates
The Class XII PSEB exams were held in the morning shift – from 11 am to 2:15 pm. The duration of each paper was three hours. Fifteen minutes were allotted as reading time for the question paper.
Students are required to secure a minimum of 33% in both individual papers and aggregate. In subjects having theory as well as practical sections, students are required to pass both separately. Any student who fails to do so, will be required to sit for the supplementary exams. The dates for the same will be announced after the result is declared.
How to check the PSEB Inter results at DigiLocker?
To download the result, students are advised to follow these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official website of Punjab results at pseb.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the “Punjab 12 Result 2026” link on the home page.
Step 3: Enter your login credentials, such as roll number or full name.
Step 4: Click on the find result button to see your marksheet.
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen, and you can download it for your reference.
How to check roll number-wise marks
The previous year, in 2025, the board declared the Class 12rh Punjab board results on May 14, following pen-and-paper examinations held between February 19 and April 4.The board exams opened with Home Science and concluded with Philosophy. The overall pass percentage stood at 91%, with 2,41,506 out of 2,65,388 students clearing the examination. Harsirat Kaur of Barnala scored a perfect score of 100%, securing the topper position of Punjab board examination.
In 2024, the PSEB Class 12th results were officially declared on April 30, though they were made digitally accessible to students on May 1. Amritsar district recorded the highest pass percentage at 97.27%, while Muktsar Sahib recorded the lowest at 87.86%.
Going further back, the board announced results on May 25 in 2023 and June 28 in 2022. In 2021, the results were declared on July 31 for a total of 2,92,683 registered students.