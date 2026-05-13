PSEB Class 12th 2026 declared, 3 girls score 100%

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the Punjab Class 12th results 2026. Three girls have scored 100 per cent in the +2 exam this year. This year, 91.46% students have passed. The exam was conducted from February 17 to April 4, 2026. Candidates can check their results online on the official portal of the PSEB at pseb.ac.in. In case of any issues, candidates can also view their results on the official portal of DigiLocker and IE education as well.

PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2026 | Catch LIVE Updates

The Class XII PSEB exams were held in the morning shift – from 11 am to 2:15 pm. The duration of each paper was three hours. Fifteen minutes were allotted as reading time for the question paper.