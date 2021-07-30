Punjab Board PSEB Class 12th 2021 result date and time announced

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the results for class 12 board examinations 2021 today. Students of class 12 can check their results on the official website of PSEB – pseb.ac.in. JR Mehrok, controller examination has informed indianexpress.com that the result will be declared at 2:30 pm.

PSEB postponed the exam for class 12 twice due to the surge in the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier the exams were deferred by a month from March 2021 to April 2021 for both class 10 and 12. Due to the rise in cases, they were again postponed to be held in May 2021.

The results for classes 5, 8, and 10 have already been declared and students may check their results on the official site by using their roll numbers. 99.3 percent of class 10 students were declared pass this year.

Read | PSEB Punjab Board Class 10th, 8th result 2021 declared, check pass percentage

Class 12 students can check their marks by visiting the official website pseb.ac.in. Enter registration number, roll number. The results will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a printout for further reference.

Last year, it was the first time when PSEB class 12 board results were declared without holding all the exams due to the pandemic. The result was declared in July 2020 according to the special marking scheme. Out of the 2.9 lakh students, 90.98 per cent were passed last year. The result of Government schools outshone the results of private schools. Government schools reached the pass percentage of 94.32 percent as opposed to affiliated and associated schools, which remained at 91.84 per cent and 87.04 percent respectively.