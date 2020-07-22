PSEB class 12 results: 90.98% clear exam, govt schools raise bar with 94.32%

Gagan (humanities, 99.33%) and Rohit (non-medical, 99.33%) after the PSEB 12th results were declared, in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Gurmeet Singh Gagan (humanities, 99.33%) and Rohit (non-medical, 99.33%) after the PSEB 12th results were declared, in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Gurmeet Singh

THE PUNJAB School Education Board (PSEB) on Tuesday declared the results of the senior secondary examination on the basis of best performing subject formula. This year, the board’s pass percentage was 90.98 per cent, up by 4.57 per cent as compared to the previous year.

As examinations of some subjects got canceled due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the PSEB has adopted the best performing subjects formula. Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said that if any student had appeared in exams of four subjects, the average of the best three subjects will be awarded in subjects for which exams got canceled.

Singla said that the same formula has been implemented for students who had appeared in exams for division improvement in more than one subject. He added that last chance compartment students have been declared as passed on the basis of average of already passed subjects.

“The results of students who have applied for improvement or additional subject in only one subject has not been declared as they will be given another chance to appear in the examinations once the situation normalises,” the minister said.

Out of 2,86,378 students who had appeared for the examinations before the Covid-19 outbreak, 2,60,547 students passed the board examinations this year.

Singla said that second year government schools continue to soar ahead of affiliated and associated schools in the terms of pass percentage as 94.32 per cent students of government schools passed the examinations while 91.84 per cent and 87.04 per cent students of affiliated and associated schools managed to get promoted for higher studies. He said that 92.77 per cent regular students passed the senior secondary examination.

The minister said that in 2017, the pass percentage of senior secondary class was below 63 per cent, which increased slightly in 2018 to 65.97 per cent. He said that last year, 86.41 per cent students passed, notably higher as compared to previous years.

This year, the pass percentage of students belonging to rural areas was also higher than urban area students as it recorded 93.39 and 91.96 per cent respectively. He added that this year, 68.26 per cent students of the open school category passed in 10+2 exams.

