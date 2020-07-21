PSEB Class 12 results 2020: Government schools better its previous performance, beat private schools consecutively for the second year

PSEB 12th result 2020: As many as 2,65,449 students appeared for the class 12 examination as regular candidates while 20,229 appeared as Open School candidates PSEB 12th result 2020: As many as 2,65,449 students appeared for the class 12 examination as regular candidates while 20,229 appeared as Open School candidates

The government schools have again proved their mettle by sustaining glory for the consecutive second year in the + 2 PSEB examination results declared today. It seems that the motivational drive launched to convert government schools into “smart schools” in infrastructural facilities as well as qualitative improvement in teaching-learning process and the tremendous efforts put in by the teachers under the departments’s “Mission Cent Percent”, has virtually outsmarted the private schools in the state.

The statistics of the PSEB results of class XII show that the government school students have fared far better than the private schools. The pass percentage of government schools this year is 94.32 per cent as against the 88.14 per cent last year thus improving its own performance by 6.18 per cent this year. The pass percentage of associated schools is 87.04 per cent, affiliated schools is 91.84 and the government-aided schools is 91.03.

Moreover, the improvement in the pass percentage of the Punjab government schools this year is even better than the government schools of Delhi. While the government schools in Delhi have improved pass percentage by 3.76 per cent, the government schools in Punjab have achieved 6.18 per cent increase in the pass percentage than the last year.

Due to an unprecedented pandemic, the examination has to be postponed midway in the wake of the lockdown. The result has been prepared as per average taken on the basis of marks scored by the students in the best of the three or best of the two papers attempted by them. Following CBSE pattern, the PSEB too has not prepared the merit list this year.

As many as 2,65,449 students appeared for the class 12 examination as regular candidates while 20,229 appeared as Open School candidates. The overall pass percentage of the regular candidates is 92.77 per cent and that those of Open School candidates is 68.26 per cent. Similarly, the pass percentage of girls is 94.83 per cent against 90.99 per cent of boys. The pass percentage of the students in rural area schools is 93.39 per cent and the students of urban area schools is 91.96 per cent.

The stream-wise pass percentage of regular students is 91.05 per cent in Commerce, 92.87 per cent in Humanities, 94.82 per cent in Science (93.80 per cent medical and 95.36 per cent in non-medical) and 88.81 per cent in vocational stream.

The district Ropar has topped the list by achieving 96.93 pass percentage. The pass percentage of district Faridkot and Ferozepur with 96.61 and 95.68 pass percentage has been placed in the second and third place respectively

The performance in the board examinations becomes even more worthwhile as the State Education Department has been taking stern steps to curb the menace of copying for the past three years. In March 2018, when the copying was curbed strictly, the overall pass percentage had come down to 65.97 per cent, but it succeeded in bringing a change in the mindset that there would be no compromise with the quality education, said the Education Secretary cum Chairman, PSEB, Krishan Kumar. He gave credit to the teachers who had been exerting their nerves to implement the various quality improvement projects envisaged by the Education Department at the cutting edge level with utmost zeal and dedication for the past three years.

“It would help the teachers to realise their real worth as nation builders. They would have the contentment of serving less privileged sections of the society, which has been looking towards government schools to fulfill the aspiration of providing quality education facilities to their children. The government school teachers have been doing a commendable job in imparting “online education” during the unprecedented pandemic. The community has started reposing faith in government schools and teachers , which is quite evident from the marked increase in the enrollment this year,” he further added.

