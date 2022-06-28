PSEB Class 12 result 2022: Ludhiana girl is the topper, 96.96% students pass

PSEB Class 12th Result 2022: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared the final result for class 12 board examinations 2021-22, Tuesday. A total of 2,92,530 candidates have cleared the examination and the pass percentage for 2021-22 class 12 board examinations is 96.96%. A total of 3,01,700 regular candidates had appeared for the examination of which 2,92,530 have been declared pass. While the pass percentage for boys stood at 96.27%, for the girls it was 97.78%. Ten transgender students also appeared for the exam of which nine have passed.

Among the top eleven students in the merit list, ten are girls.

The top three merit positions in the state have been bagged by girls, said Dr Yog Raj Sharma, chairman PSEB, while declaring the results. “Three of them have scored the same marks- 99.40%- and hence they have been placed first, second and third on the basis of their age. The youngest has been placed first,” he said.

Arshdeep Kaur from Teja Singh Swatantra Memorial Senior Secondary School, Shimlapuri, Ludhiana, has bagged the first rank scoring 497/500 marks. Arshpreet Kaur from Government Senior Secondary School, Bacchoana, Mansa, has bagged second position. The third position in the state has been bagged by Kulwinder Kaur from Saraswati Senior Secondary School, Jaito, Faridkot.

All three have scored 497/500 marks and are from humanities stream.

In the science stream, Rohit Kumar from Government Senior Secondary School, Kamahi Devi, Hoshiarpur and Samreen Kaur from Olympian Shamsher Singh Government Senior Secondary School, Attari (Amritsar) have scored the highest 99.20% in the state.

In the commerce stream, Ankita from GTB Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Malout, Muktsar and Muskan from RS Model Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, have scored the highest 99.20% in the state.

Interestingly, in the merit list of 302 declared by the board of the students who have scored up to 97.80%, there are ten girls among the top eleven.

In 2021, the PSEB had cancelled class 12 board exams due to Covid and the results were declared on the basis of internal assessment as per the CBSE pattern. Last year the overall pass percentage was 96.48%.

This year, the examinations were held separately for Term I and Term II, which too was introduced by the CBSE to reduce burden on students due to Covid. The PSEB also followed Term I and Term II pattern and exams were conducted twice a year. The final result declared Tuesday was calculated giving 40% weightage to term I and II each and 20% to internal assessment.

JR Mehrok, controller examinations, PSEB said that no extra marks were given under moderation policy this year to all students.

“However, some needful students have been given 1-5 grace marks to reach the total required for passing,” said Mehrok.

As per the detailed result, the pass percentage of government schools is 97.43%, followed by 96.23% of affiliated schools, 93.30% of associated schools and 96.86% of aided schools. While the pass percentage of urban students stood at 97%, for rural students it was 96.9%.

As per the district-wise result, Pathankot has topped the state with 98.49% candidates from the district clearing the exam followed by Roopnagar (98.48%), SBS Nagar (98.24%) and Hoshiarpur (98%). The bottom five districts with lowest pass percentage were Barnala and Ferozepur with 96.54% each, Fazilka 96.51%, Tarn Taran 95.33% and Gurdaspur 94.21%.

Stream-wise break up shows that 97.95% students cleared exams in commerce, 96.68% in humanities, 97.83% in science and 96.44% in vocational stream.

As per the subject-wise results, among the compulsory subjects, 296960 candidates have cleared General Punjabi (98.50%), and 296812 have cleared General English (98.38%).