PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 pending exams cancelled, result likely by July 15 on best three formulae

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has cancelled the pending class 12 board exams. Now, the result will be declared on the basis of the exams which have been conducted already, an official from the board informed indianexpress.com.

Following the trend started by the CBSE, now PSEB has also decided to evaluate students’ performance based on the best three criteria. Among the exams which have been conducted, the average of the highest three marks of a student will be calculated and the score will be given on the basis of the same. The formulae were decided by an expert committee, the source informed.

The evaluation process — for the exams which have been held before — is still on and the result is likely to be declared any time by July 15. Earlier when the PSEB declared the result for class 10, 8 and 5, without conducting exams, it had informed that the mark sheets will have “promoted due to coronavirus” written on them. The results once declared will be available at official websites, pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com.

The Punjab Board has also changed the passing marks for the year. Earlier, candidates had to secure 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in practical and theory separately to be considered passed, however, as per the new rule, students have to secure at least 20 per cent marks in practical and theory section and 33 per cent combined in each subject to be considered as pass.

As reported by The Indian Express earlier, the Punjab Board had also announced changes in the exam pattern this year. The Board decided to incorporate multiple choice questions (MCQs) of 10 marks (one mark each) in physics, mathematics, and chemistry for class 12 students. This was announced months ahead of exams. Further, 10 objective-type questions will be added for one mark each. These changes were announced only three months ahead of the board exams.

In PSEB class 12 results 2019, as many as 86.41 per cent students cleared the exam. The top rank was jointly secured by Ludhiana’s Sarvjot Singh, Muktsar Sahib’s Aman and Muskaan Kaur from Jalandhar. The toppers scored with 98.89 per cent or 445 marks out of 450 in the Punjab Board class 12 exams 2019. With changes announced this year, the pass percentage is expected to go higher.

