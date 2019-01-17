PSEB class 12 exam dates rescheduled, check revised date sheet here

PSEB class 12 exam: The Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) has revised the date of the mathematics exam for class 12. The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on March 26, 2019 and now, it has been postponed to be held on March 29, 2019. The PSEB made the announcement on its official website — pseb.ac.in.
Meanwhile, the board has also announced date sheet for the practical exams for both class 10 and class 12. The exams will be conducted in multiple shifts. For class 10, the exams will begin from 8 am to 11, 11:30 to 2:30, 3 pm to 6 pm. The class 10 practical exams will begin from April 5 and end on April 13. For class 12, the practical exams will begin on April 5 and end on April 10.
According to the board, the number of students in each batch for class 10 should not exceed 35 students and for class 12, it should be capped under 50 students per batch.
Revised date sheet – Humanities
March 1, 2019 – General Punjabi, Punjabi history and culture
March 2, 2019 – Geography
March 5, 2019 – General English
March 6 – Public administration, business organisation and management, Gurmati Sangeet, Psychology, Music (vocal)
March 7, 2019 – Philosophy, bookkeeping and accountancy, Education, Geometry, Perspective and architecture design, history and appreciation of arts
March 8 – Political science
March 11 – Dance, Defence studies, agriculture
March 12 – History
March 13 – Sociology
March 14 – Punjabi elective, Hindi elective, English elective, Urdu
March 15 – Computer Application
March 16 – Environment Science
march 18 – Physical education and sports
March 19 – NMQL subjects
March 20 – Religion, Music instrumental, Sanskrit, Arabic, French, German, Rural development
March 22 – Home Science
March 25 – Economics
March 16 – Music (tabla)
March 27 – Computer Science
March 29 – Mathematics
Revised date sheet – Science
March 1 – General Punajbi, Punjabi history and culture
March 2 – Geography
March 5 – General English
March 8 – Physics
March 11 – Agriculture
March 12 – Chemistry
March 15 – Computer application
March 16 – Environment education
March 19 – NMQF subjects
March 20 – Sanskrit, Biology
March 22 – Home Science
March 25 – Economics
March 27 – Computer Science
March 29 – Mathematics
Revised date sheet – Commerce
March 1 – General Punjabi, Punjabi history and culture
March 5 – General English
March 8 – Business Studies – II
March 12 – Business Economics and quantitative methods – II
March 15 – Computer applications
March 16 – Environment education
March 19 – NMQF subjects
March 20 – Accountancy – II , Media Studies
March 25 – Fundamentals of e-business
March 27 – Computer Science
March 29 – Mathematics
For theoretical exams, the candidates will be given extra 25 minutes to read the question paper in addition to the three hours to write the exam. Candidates belonging to PwD category will get the facility of a scribe and an additional 20 minutes. The exam will begin at 2 pm and end at 5:15 pm for all other students.