PSEB class 12 exam dates revised, check date sheet

PSEB Class 12 revised date sheet: The Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) has revised the dates of the vocational and commerce group exams for class 12. The exam will now be conducted on March 23, and 26. The examination scheduled to be conducted on March 2, has been rescheduled to April 1, 2019.

The PSEB made the announcement on its official website — pseb.ac.in. The exams will be conducted in multiple shifts. For class 10, the exams will begin from 8 am to 11, 11:30 to 2:30, 3 pm to 6 pm. The class 10 practical exams will begin from April 5 and end on April 13. For class 12, the practical exams will begin on April 5 and end on April 10.

Revised date sheet – Humanities

March 1, 2019 – General Punjabi, Punjabi history and culture

March 2, 2019 – Geography

March 5, 2019 – General English

March 6 – Public administration, business organisation and management, Gurmati Sangeet, Psychology, Music (vocal)

March 7, 2019 – Philosophy, bookkeeping and accountancy, Education, Geometry, Perspective and architecture design, history and appreciation of arts

March 8 – Political science

March 11 – Dance, Defence studies, agriculture

March 12 – History

March 13 – Sociology

March 14 – Punjabi elective, Hindi elective, English elective, Urdu

March 15 – Computer Application

March 16 – Environment Science

march 18 – Physical education and sports

March 19 – NMQL subjects

March 20 – Religion, Music instrumental, Sanskrit, Arabic, French, German, Rural development

March 22 – Home Science

March 25 – Economics

March 16 – Music (tabla)

March 27 – Computer Science

March 29 – Mathematics.

Revised date sheet – Science

March 1 – General Punajbi, Punjabi history and culture

March 2 – Geography

March 5 – General English

March 8 – Physics

March 11 – Agriculture

March 12 – Chemistry

March 15 – Computer application

March 16 – Environment education

March 19 – NMQF subjects

March 20 – Sanskrit, Biology

March 22 – Home Science

March 25 – Economics

March 27 – Computer Science

March 29 – Mathematics

Revised date sheet – Commerce

March 1 – General Punjabi, Punjabi history and culture

March 5 – General English

March 8 – Business Studies – II

March 12 – Business Economics and quantitative methods – II

March 15 – Computer applications

March 16 – Environment education

March 19 – NMQF subjects

March 20 – Accountancy – II , Media Studies

March 25 – Fundamentals of e-business

March 26: Commerce General

March 27 – Computer Science

March 29 – Mathematics

For theoretical exams, the candidates will be given extra 25 minutes to read the question paper in addition to the three hours to write the exam. Candidates belonging to PwD category will get the facility of a scribe and an additional 20 minutes. The exam will begin at 2 pm and end at 5:15 pm for all other students.