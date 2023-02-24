Punjab PSEB Class 12 English exam scheduled today postponed

PSEB Class 12 board exams 2023: Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) today deferred the Class 12 English exam scheduled for February 24. The exam was to be conducted between 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

As per the PSEB, the exam has been cancelled due to administrative reasons. The fresh exam date will be announced soon by the state board.

The Punjab board recently revised the datasheet for class 10 and 12 board exams. According to the new datasheet, the class 12 Environmental Education exam scheduled for March 6 was deferred to April 21.

According to the official notice, class 12 board exams will be conducted between February 20 and April 20 at 2 pm while class 10 examinations will be conducted from March 24 to April 20 in the morning session between 10 am and 1:15 pm.