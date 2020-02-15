PSEB class 12 date sheet revised, several exams postponed: Check changed passing marks, paper pattern

PSEB exams to begin from March 3. (File photo) PSEB exams to begin from March 3. (File photo)

PSEB class 12 exam dates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has revised the dates for the class 12 Board exams 2020. As per the latest circular by the PSEB, the history exam which was to be held on March 12 and the geography exam which was scheduled to be held on March 27 will now be held on April 3 and 1, respectively. The board has said that the changes have been made due to ‘administrative reasons’. The result of the schedule remains the same.

The Punjab Board has also changed the passing marks for the year. Earlier, candidates had to secure 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in practical and theory separately to be considered passed, however, as per the new rule, students have to secure at least 20 per cent marks in practical and theory section and 33 per cent combined in each subject to be considered pass.

PSEB Board 2020: Class 12

March 3 – General Punjabi

March 4 – Public administration, Business organisation and management, Gurmati Sangeet, Psychology, Music (vocal)

March 5 – Philosophy, Education, History and appreciation of arts, geometrical perspective and architecture

March 6 – General English

March 7 – Dance, agriculture,

March 9 – Political science, physics, business studies-II,

March 11 – Computer application,

March 12 – Chemistry, Business and accountancy methods – II, chemistry

March 13 – Punjabi/Hindi/Urdu/English elective

March 16 – Religion, accountancy-II, media studies, rural development and environment, Sanskrit, Biology, French, Arabic

March 17 – Sociology

March 18 – Environment science

March 19 – NMQF subjects

March 20 – Physical education and sports

March 21 – Home Science

March 23 – Mathematics

March 24 – Music (vocal)

March 25 – Economics, fundamentals of e-business

March 26 – Computer science

April 1– Geography

April 3 – History

Among major changes, the Board has decided to incorporate multiple choice questions (MCQs) of 10 marks (one mark each) in physics, mathematics and chemistry for class 12 students. Further, 10 objective-type questions will be added for one mark each. These changes were announced only three months ahead of the board exams.

The PSEB will conduct class 5, 8, 10 and 12 board exams this year. The class 5 board exams is the new addition from last year. Now, the PSEB will set-up question papers and will also be responsible for the evaluation and declaration of result for class 8 and class 5 exams. The move has been taken because under the SCERT regime, many goof-ups were reported during class 8 exams. Last year, class 8 Punjabi question papers were leaked. In as many as six exam centres across the state, Punjabi question papers were distributed during social studies exam.

