PSEB Class 10th results: Mohali government schools outdo private schools

With the district improving its pass percentage in matriculation results declared by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Wednesday, the government schools too performed better this year. This year, as many as 37 of the 108 government schools in the district have a pass percentage of 100 as compared to 36 of the 145 private schools with the same results.

Last year, only seven schools had 100 per cent results while 15 schools had a pass percentage of over 90. This year, 44 schools have a pass percentage of over 90.

This improvement is being attributed to the Padho Punjab movement launched by Education Secretary Krishan Kumar. Mohali Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Kaur Sapra said, “Last year, I told the District Education Officer (DEO) that I will take action if the results don’t improve. I held meetings with them and chalked out a plan for improving the results. This year we see the difference.”

Government High School at Majatri, which had the worst results in the last two years, saw hundred per cent pass percentage this year. “There is a big improvement. Out of 108 government schools, we have 37 schools which have 100 per cent pass percentage while out of 145 private schools, only 36 have a pass percentage of 100. No government school in the district has zero per cent result this year while there are private schools where no student has cleared the exams,” said an education department officer.