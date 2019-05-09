PSEB Class 10th results: In merit list, 19% students from govt schools — highest since 2014

The government schools of Punjab have recorded the highest ever number of students in overall merit list since 2014.

Advertising

There is a 12 per cent increase in the number of students in the merit list compared to last year.

Total 336 students appeared in the merit list out of which 64 students are from the government schools which comes to the 19 per cent of the total merit list. The cut-off percentage for the merit list was 97.38 per cent with Rank 16 being the last in the merit.

There are 93 students who were placed on the top 10 positions across state, which included 13 students (11 girls and two boys) from the government schools.

Advertising

This year several programmes including ‘Parho Punjab’, ‘Smart Schools’ were launched in the government schools.

In 2018, only 28 (6.98%)students from government schools made it to the merit list of 401 students. The figure for 2017 was 24 out of 379 students.

Among the 64 students, 51 are girls and 13 are boys. Bathinda district is at the top with 10 government school students (all girls) in merit, while Hoshiarpur scored second position with nine students including seven girls and two boys from the government schools in the merit list. Fazilka is at third place with seven government school students, including 4 boys and 3 girls in the merit and Ludhiana is at fourth place with 6 students, including one boy. Jalandhar, Sangrur, Mansa districts, have 4 each from government schools in the list, SAS Nagar had three, while Fatehgarh Sahib, Barnala, Firozepur, Ropar, Patiala and Mukatsar districts have two each. Tarn Taran, Pathankot, Kapurthala, Faridkot, SBS Nagar, have one student in the list.