PSEB Class 10th results: 91.09% clear English exam, but the subject still records maximum failures

As PSEB declared its Class 10 results on Wednesday, the overall pass percentage in English was up by nearly 15 per cent, even though the subject still recorded the maximum failures in the state.

Advertising

While six compulsory subjects — English, Hindi, Punjabi, Science, Social Studies and Mathematics — showed a pass percentage above 90 percent, English stood at 91.09 per cent. Last year, figure for English was around 76 per cent.

28,256 students failed in English subject as compared to 89000 students last year. This year, total 3,17,371 students had appeared for English examination.

In Hindi, total 3,04,813 students appeared, and 2,93,977 managed to pass the exam with a pass percentage of 96.44 per cent.

Advertising

In Punjabi, this year 9,473 students failed out of 3,17,280 students who appeared in the exam. Last year, more than 27,000 students had failed in the subject.

Social Sciences is another subject which saw an improvement this year. This time, 6,399 students failed in the examination as compared to more than 63,000 students failing last year. This time total 3,02,611 students had appeared in the exams and 2,96,212 passed. The board also gave sic ‘credit’ marks to the students due to some discrepancies in the Social Sciences question paper.

After English, Mathematics was the subject that saw most failures. In Mathematics, 3,17,337 students appeared in the exam and 2,99,041 passed successfully, with 18,296 students failing the exam. However, the result is better than last year when more than 60,000 students had failed in the Maths exam. The board also gave 3 credit marks to the students this year.

General Science subject recorded 94.03% pass percentage. This year total 3,17,323 students appeared in the exam and 2,98,395 passed, with 18,928 students failing to clear it. Last year, around 45000 students had failed in the subject.