Toggle Menu
PSEB Class 10th result 2019 to be declared tomorrow, results to avail after 6 pmhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/pseb-class-10th-results-2019-declared-pseb-ac-in-5715693/

PSEB Class 10th result 2019 to be declared tomorrow, results to avail after 6 pm

PSEB Class 10th, 12th result 2019: The results of Class 10 examination will be declared from the board office in Mohali through a press conference at 11:30 am tomorrow

pseb, pseb 10th result, pseb result 2019, pseb 12th result, punjab board 10th result, punjab board 10th result 2019, pseb 12th result 2019, pseb 10th result 2019, pseb 10th result 2019 date, pseb 12th result 2019 date
PSEB Class 10th, 12th result 2019: The results of Class 12 examination is likely to be declared on May 12, followed by the Class 10 which is expected to be declared by May 15, 2019

PSEB Class 10th result 2019: The Punjab School of Education Board will announce the results of Class 10  examination on May 8, 2019. Speaking to indianexpress.com, PSEB PRO Raminderjit Singh said, “The results of Class 10 examination will be declared from the board office in Mohali through a press conference at 11:30 am. However, the students can check their results through the official websites after 6 pm.” Once declared, the results will be available at pseb.ac.in.  The results of Class 12 examination will be declared by May 15.

This year, over 8 lakh students appeared for the Punjab board exams. Out of the total, nearly 4.5 lakh had appeared for class 10 and nearly 3.5 had appeared for class 12 exams, however, detailed information will be available at the time of result declaration. In 2018, nearly 4.6 lakh students had registered for the class 10 exam.

To clear the exam, candidates need at least 35 per cent marks in the subject. From 2018 onwards, the board has stopped giving grace marks to increase the pass percentage.

Last year, the overall pass percentage stood at 59.47 per cent. Gurpreet Singh of Ludhiana had topped with 98 per cent marks. For class 12, the overall pass percentage was 65.97 per cent.

In Inter result, Puja Joshi from Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, topped the state with 98 per cent marks. She was from humanities stream and had topped in the academics-only list. In sports students’ merit list for PSEB class 12 result 2018, Prachi Gaur stood first with 100 per cent marks.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 IIT-JEE Advanced 2019: Registration date extended for cyclone-affected Odisha students
2 ICSE topper Manhar switches to CBSE for class 11
3 Tamil Nadu 11th Plus One result 2019: When and where to check