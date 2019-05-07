PSEB Class 10th result 2019 to be declared tomorrow, results to avail after 6 pm

PSEB Class 10th result 2019: The Punjab School of Education Board will announce the results of Class 10 examination on May 8, 2019. Speaking to indianexpress.com, PSEB PRO Raminderjit Singh said, “The results of Class 10 examination will be declared from the board office in Mohali through a press conference at 11:30 am. However, the students can check their results through the official websites after 6 pm.” Once declared, the results will be available at pseb.ac.in. The results of Class 12 examination will be declared by May 15.

This year, over 8 lakh students appeared for the Punjab board exams. Out of the total, nearly 4.5 lakh had appeared for class 10 and nearly 3.5 had appeared for class 12 exams, however, detailed information will be available at the time of result declaration. In 2018, nearly 4.6 lakh students had registered for the class 10 exam.

To clear the exam, candidates need at least 35 per cent marks in the subject. From 2018 onwards, the board has stopped giving grace marks to increase the pass percentage.

Last year, the overall pass percentage stood at 59.47 per cent. Gurpreet Singh of Ludhiana had topped with 98 per cent marks. For class 12, the overall pass percentage was 65.97 per cent.

In Inter result, Puja Joshi from Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, topped the state with 98 per cent marks. She was from humanities stream and had topped in the academics-only list. In sports students’ merit list for PSEB class 12 result 2018, Prachi Gaur stood first with 100 per cent marks.