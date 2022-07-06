PSEB Class 10th result 2022 link to be activated today: How to check scores

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2022: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared the class 10 board results on July 5. The result link will be activated for students today at 10 am. Students who appeared in the PSEB matric exams can check their result at the official website – pseb.ac.in

This year, an overall pass percentage of 97.94 percent was recorded by the board. Nancy Rani of Ferozepur district topped the state scoring 644 out of 650 marks (99.08 per cent). The second position was secured by Dilpreet Kaur of Sangrur district. Although Kaur scored the same as Rani, her rank was decided based on PSEB’s age formula.

PSEB Class 10th result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the “PSEB class 10 result 2022” link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill the required details like roll number and date of birth (DOB)

Step 4: Click on submit and the Punjab class 10 result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for the future reference

Among the district wise results, Gurdaspur has scored the highest pass percentage at 99.52 per cent while Ferozpur district has recorded the lowest pass percentage of 98.65 per cent. A total of 3,11,545 regular students had appeared in the board exams this year out of which 3,08,624 students have passed the exams. The overall passing percentage for regular students is 99.06 per cent.

Girls have outperformed boys in the class 10 result. A total of 1,41,528 girls had appeared in the exam out of which 1,40,594 have managed to pass with an overall passing percentage of 99.34 per cent. Whereas, as many as 1,70,005 boys appeared out of which 1,68,022 boys passed securing a passing percentage of 98.83 per cent.