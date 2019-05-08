PSEB Class 10th result declared, Neha Verma tops; overall pass percentage shoots up to 85.56

PSEB 10th result 2019: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) secretary Manohar Kant Kalohia released the merit list for the Class 10 examinations today, May 8. However, the result link will be made active on the official website — pseb.ac.in and partner website – indiaresults.com by the evening. The overall pass percentage this year is 85.56 which is 28.06 per cent higher than the previous year (57.50 per cent). Neha Verma, a student of Teja Singh Sutantar school at Ludhiana has topped the class 10 examination, scoring 99.54 percent marks.

In the sports category, three students jointly secured the first rank with 100 per cent marks. Nandini Mahajan from Nangal Kotli Mandi, a village near Gurdaspur, Ritika from Ludhiana and Neeraj from Ludhiana secured the complete 650 marks out of 650.

In 2017, a total of 3,42,330 appeared out of which 2,47,340 passed the exam with a pass percentage of 72.25 per cent. In 2018, the pass percentage dropped drastically to 57.50 per cent when only 1.9 lakh candidates out of 3.04 lakh who appeared for the same. This year, the pass percentage shot back up again to reach 85.56 per cent without of 3.17 lakh students, 2.71 lakh cleared the same.

A total of 10,199 students (3.21 per cent) failed in the Class 10 exam. While result fo 19 candidates were withheld by the board. Additionally, 35,615 students are eligible for re-appear exam.

Girls performed better than boys as they got a pass percentage of 90.63 and only 81.3 per cent boys could clear the Punjab Board class 10 examination this year. Out of 14.48 lakh girls who appeared for the exam, 13.13 lakh passed. Out of 17.25 lakh boys who appeared for class 10 exam, 14.02 lakh passed.

In terms of region, students belonging to the rural area performed better than those in the urban. The urban region had a pass percentage of 83.38 per cent and rural had a pass percentage of 86.7 per cent. In rural areas, 1.06 lakh appeared for PSEB class 10 exam and 89,194 students passed the exam. While from the rural area, 2.1 lakh appeared for the exam against with 1.82 lakh cleared the same.

In the academic category merit list, the top three ranks were secured by Neha Verma with 99.54 per cent marks (647/650), followed by Harleen Kaur, Ankita Sachdeva and Anjali at second spot with 99.23 per cent (645/650) marks. The third rank in the academic category is jointly secured by four students, namely Abhigyan Kumar, Khushpreet Kaur, Jia Nanda and Anisha Chopra with 99.08 per cent and 644 out of 650 marks.