PSEB Class 10th exam results 2022 not releasing today: Punjab Board official

PSEB 10th Result 2022: The results for Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 10 board results 2022 will not be released today, i;e on July 1, a board official confirmed. The matric examination result is expected to be declared soon however no announcement date has been decided by the board yet. Once announced, students will be able to check their results at the official website – pseb.ac.in

This year, the PSEB divided the academic year into two terms, each covering 50 per cent of the syllabus. The term II exams began on April 24 with the Punjabi language exam and concluded on May 19 with the physical education paper. Around 3.25 lakh students appeared in class 10 board exams this year.

In 2021, PSEB had prepared the class 10 result based on continuous comprehensive evaluation (CCE). The board had recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.93 per cent. Out of the total 3,21,384 students, 3,21,163 have passed in class 10 last year.

Meanwhile, PSEB recently declared class 12 board exam result on June 28. A total of 3,01,700 appeared for their class 12 exams of which 2,92,530 passed. The overall pass percentage was 96.96 per cent. Pathankot emerged as the best performing district. All top three positions are bagged by girls this year.