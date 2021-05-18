PSEB Class 10th, 8th result 2021: When and where to check

The results of class 10 and class 8 students have been prepared based on CEE. Express photo by Jaipal Singh

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Monday declared the results of class 10 and 8. The results have been prepared based on continuous comprehensive evaluation (CCE). This year, a total of 99.93 per cent of class 10 students have passed. The performance of government schools has observed to be better than affiliated and associated schools. Out of the total 3,21,384 students, 3,21,163 have passed in class 10.

The pass percentage of class 8 is 99.88 per cent as out of the total of 3,07,272 students, 3,06,894 students have passed.

PSEB 10th, 8th result 2021: When and where to check

The Punjab Board result will be available on PSEB’s official website —http://www.pseb.ac.in and on http://www.indiaresults.com by May 18.

Apart from the websites, students can also check results via SMS. To do so, students will have to type PB10 <roll number> and send to 56767650 for class 10 and PB08 <roll number> and send it to the same number for class 8 result.

PSEB 10th result 2020 declared: How to check

Step 1: Visit the websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter regimentation number/ roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen, download it

Girls have outshone the boys with an average pass percentage of 99.94 per cent this year, while boys scored 99.92 per cent in class 10. Even in class 8, girls outperformed boys as their pass percentage were 99.90, while boys got 99.86 per cent.