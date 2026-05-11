Punjab Board Class 10 Results 2026: Harleen Sharma tops PSEB exam; meet the other toppers

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Monday announced the Class 10 results for 2026, recording an overall pass percentage of 94.52 per cent. Harleen Sharma emerged as the state topper in the Punjab Board Class 10 examinations by securing 646 marks out of 650, translating to 99.38 per cent. She was followed by Manmeet Sharma and Reeya Rani, who jointly secured the second position with 645 marks each, or 99.23 per cent.

Punjab Board PSEB 10th Result 2026 Live Updates

The Class 10 Punjab board 2026 results were declared during a press conference addressed by PSEB officials in Mohali.

According to the merit details released by the board, Harleen Sharma is a student of Shri Mati Geeta Devi School, Jaitu, in Faridkot district. Manmeet Sharma studies at Brilliant Senior Secondary School, Natthe Bagh in Jalandhar, while Reeya Rani is from Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Chief Khalsa Diwan, Sri Muktsar Sahib.