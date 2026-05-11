Punjab Board Class 10 Results 2026: Harleen Sharma tops PSEB exam; meet the other toppers

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The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Monday announced the Class 10 results for 2026, recording an overall pass percentage of 94.52 per cent. Harleen Sharma emerged as the state topper in the Punjab Board Class 10 examinations by securing 646 marks out of 650, translating to 99.38 per cent. She was followed by Manmeet Sharma and Reeya Rani, who jointly secured the second position with 645 marks each, or 99.23 per cent.
Punjab Board PSEB 10th Result 2026 Live Updates
The Class 10 Punjab board 2026 results were declared during a press conference addressed by PSEB officials in Mohali.
According to the merit details released by the board, Harleen Sharma is a student of Shri Mati Geeta Devi School, Jaitu, in Faridkot district. Manmeet Sharma studies at Brilliant Senior Secondary School, Natthe Bagh in Jalandhar, while Reeya Rani is from Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Chief Khalsa Diwan, Sri Muktsar Sahib.
This year, a total of 2,69,505 students appeared for the Punjab Board Class 10 examinations, out of which 2,54,744 students passed. The overall pass percentage stood at 94.52 per cent. As many as 13,126 students were placed in the re-appear category, accounting for 4.87 per cent of the total candidates. Meanwhile, 1,593 students failed the examination, and the results of 42 students were withheld by the board. Students can check more information on the PSEB 10th results, supplementary examinations, and re-evaluation procedures on the IE Education portal.
Among gender-wise results, girls recorded a pass percentage of 95.96 per cent. Out of 1,27,753 girls who appeared for the exam, 1,22,595 cleared it successfully. Boys registered a pass percentage of 93.23 per cent, with 1,32,143 students passing out of 1,41,746 candidates. All six transgender candidates who appeared for the examination cleared it, resulting in a 100 per cent pass percentage in the category.
The board data also showed that rural students performed better than urban students. The pass percentage in rural areas stood at 95.35 per cent, compared to 92.98 per cent in urban areas.
Among school categories, non-government schools recorded the highest pass percentage at 95.97 per cent. Government schools registered a pass percentage of 94.45 per cent, while aided schools recorded 89.68 per cent.