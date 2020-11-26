PSEB Class 10, 12 Punjab Board exam 2021 registrations begin

PSEB class 10, 12 board exams 2021 regsitrations begin at pseb.ac.in (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/Representational)

PSEB class 10, 12 Punjab Board exam 2021: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has invited applications from classes 10 and 12 board examination aspirants. Those willing to appear for 2021 board can register themselves at pseb.ac.in by paying a registration fee. The applications are open for both open as well as regular students.

For class 10 students, a fee of Rs 800 will be applicable along with Rs 100 per practical subject and Rs 350 per extra subject. For class 12 students, the fee is Rs 1200 with Rs 150 per practical subject and Rs 350 per extra subject. The last date to generate a challan is December 1 and the last date to pay the fee through the challan is December 10.

Students can pay till December 21 with a late fee of Rs 500 and January 7 with a late fee of Rs 1000, till January 22 with a late fee of Rs 2000, and till February 8 with a late fee of Rs 2500, as per the official notice.

Last year, PSEB had said that it would introduce more multiple choice questions in board exams, like that in CBSE. Among changes, this year, PSEB had earlier introduced new subjects including ‘Swagat Zindagi‘ (welcome life) for students of classes 1 to 12 to help them deal with mental stress amid COVID 19. For class 12 students, topics like social and moral values, adolescent age issues, peer pressure, empathy, gender sensitisation, and decision making were some of the topics. For class 10, self-indulgence, serious approach towards career, judicious use of smartphones was among some topics taught under the new course.

