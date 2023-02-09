scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
PSEB Board Exams: Admit card for Class 12th released; how to download

PSEB Board Exams: Schools can download the hall tickets of the appearing students from the official website— pseb.ac.in.

PSEB admit card released for class 12The exams would commence from February 20. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/ Representative Image)
PSEB Board Exams: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) today released the admit cards for class 12 board exams which are scheduled to begin from February 20. Schools can download the hall tickets of the appearing students from the official website— pseb.ac.in.

Also read |PSEB Punjab Board Exams 2023: Class 5th, 8th, 10th, 12th exam datesheet announced

Roll numbers of regular/open school examinees will be uploaded on their school login id. The students will have to collect their admit cards from their schools.

PSEB Board Exams 2023: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website— pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link for admit card

Step 3: Enter the school credentials- login id and password (to be done by school)

Step 4: Download the admit cards of the students.

The admit card will bear the name of the candidate, school’s name, subjects along with date and centre of exam.

Any student who paid the exam fee but did not receive the admit card can contact the officials at the exam branch of PSEB by February 17. No admit card will be sent by post.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 17:36 IST
