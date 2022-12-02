scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

PSEB announces dates for Punjab Board Exams 2023; check full schedule

PSEB Punjab Board Exams 2023: The board exams for class 10 will be held from March 21, 2023 to April 18, 2023 and exams for class 12 will be conducted from February 20 till April 13, 2023.

pseb.ac.in, Punjab Board, Punjab board class 10 exam dates, Punjab board class 12 exam dates, PSEB, Punjab board exams, Punjab board exams 2023, punjab class 12 board exam, punjab class 10 board exam, PSEB class 8 exams, PSEB class 5 exams, PSEB class 10 exams, PSEB class 12 exams, pseb class 10 board, pseb class 12 boards, board exams, pseb direct linkPSEB Punjab Board Exams 2023: The practical exams will begin after theoretical exam (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi/ Representative Image)
PSEB Punjab Board Exams 2023: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) today announced the dates for annual exams for classes 5, 8, and board exams for classes 10 and 12. The students can check the schedule at the official website– pseb.ac.in.

The exams for the aforementioned classes will begin in February/March 2023. The exams for class 5 will begin from February 16, 2023 and conclude on February 24, 2023. For class 8, the exams will be from February 20, 2023 till March 6, 2023. The board exams for class 10 will be conducted from March 21, 2023 to April 18, 2023 and exams for class 12 will be held from February 20 till April 13, 2023.

Practical exams for NSQF subjects of classes 10 and 12 will be conducted after the theoretical exams. Practical exams for vocational subjects for class 12 and pre-vocational subjects for class 10 will be conducted from January 23 to February 1.

This year, a total of 3,01,700 appeared for class 12 exams, out of which 2,92,530 passed. The overall pass percentage was 96.96 per cent and Pathankot was the best performing district. The top three positions were bagged by girls.

In class 10, a total of 3,11,545 students appeared for the Class 10 examination out of which 3,08,627 students have passed. Nancy Rani from Satiye Wala village in Ferozepur secured the top position.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 08:02:56 pm
