pseb.ac.in, Punjab Board PSEB 10th Class Result 2026: How to check marksheets online?

Punjab Board PSEB 10th Result 2026: The Punjab Secondary Education Examination Board (PSEB), Mohali, will be declaring the Class 10 results 2026 today. Nearly 2.84 lakh PSEB Class 10 students registered for their exam conducted between March 6 and April 1, 2026. Punjab Board matric students will be able to check their results online on the official portal of the PSEB at pseb.ac.in. Additionally, students can check more information on the PSEB 10th result and compartment exam on the IE Education portal.

Punjab Board PSEB 10th Result | Catch LIVE updates

Students will require their credentials to download the PSEB matric results. Students can download their Punjab Board Class 10th results after entering the details. Please note that the Punjab Class 10 2026 results are provisional, and PSEB students must visit their respective schools to collect the original mark sheet.

Meanwhile, the PSEB Class 10 results will also be available at Digilocker. Click here to check the steps to download the result from digilocker.gov.in.

Punjab Class 10 Result 2026: How to download the result

To download the result, students are advised to follow these steps so that they can avoid unnecessary clicks.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Punjab results at pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Punjab 10 Result 2026 link on the home page.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials, such as roll number or full name.

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Step 4: Click on the find result button to see your marksheet.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen, and you can download it for your reference.

Also read | Punjab Board Class 10 Results Today: Look at PSEB matric toppers from the past years

What are the details to be checked on the PSEB Results

Punjab board students are advised to check these details thoroughly on their marksheets, as these marksheets are required to get admission in the next class.

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Name of the student Registration number Subject-wise marks Total marks Grade or division

Last year, the board announced the Class 10 Punjab Board results on May 16. The exams were held from March 6 to April 4. The overall pass percentage last year was 96.61 per cent

In 2024, the Class 10 result was declared by the PSEB board on April 18. The Class 10 exams in 2024 were held between February 13 and March 6. The overall pass percentage in 2024 was 97.24 per cent.

In 2023 and 2022, the PSEB Class 10 board exam results were declared on May 27 and July 5, respectively. In 2021, the board declared the results on July 30. To know more about the PSEB Class 10 result, including passing marks, toppers, and more, students can check the IE Education portal.