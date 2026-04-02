PSEB 8th Class Result 2026 Highlights: How to check Punjab Board Class 8th results ?

The Punjab Class 8 board examination 2026 was conducted from February 17, 2026, to February 27, 2026, in pen and paper mode across the state of Punjab. (Image: AI Generated)

PSEB 8th Result 2026 Highlights: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), Mohali, is set to release the Class 8 board examination results for 2026 later this month. Students across Punjab who appeared for the examination will be able to check and download scorecards online at pseb.ac.in– when available. The results for Class 5th have been released on March 28, with students and parents reporting that certificates do not mention the date of birth, which is mandatory. The state has discontinued Class 5 board examinations for the past two years.

The Punjab Class 8 board examination 2026 was conducted from February 17, 2026, to February 27, 2026, in pen and paper mode across the state of Punjab. Last year, the results for the PSEB Punjab Board were released on April 4.

Story continues below this ad Students of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) can access their Class 8 board exam results by visiting the official website and selecting the Results option. To log in, candidates will need to enter their roll number, name, mobile number, and email ID. Once the details are submitted, the results can be downloaded and viewed immediately. Live Updates Apr 3, 2026 05:40 PM IST PSEB 8th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: When were exams held? The Punjab Class 8 board examination 2026 was conducted from February 17, 2026, to February 27, 2026, in pen and paper mode Apr 3, 2026 01:28 PM IST PSEB 8th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: How to check Students of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) can check their Class 8 board exam results by visiting the official website and clicking on the ‘Results’ section. To access the scorecard, candidates must log in using their roll number, name, mobile number, and email ID. Once the required details are entered, the results will be available for immediate download and viewing. Apr 3, 2026 10:17 AM IST PSEB 8th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: When will Punjab Board Class 8th results be out? Punjab Board will likely release Class 8th results by the end of this month. Apr 2, 2026 05:25 PM IST PSEB 8th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: Will there be an opportunity for supplementary exam? Students will have the opportunity to appear for supplementary exams if they are not satisfied with the results. The details of PSEB supplementary exams will be announced after results are out. Apr 2, 2026 04:37 PM IST PSEB 8th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: Website to check Students who appeared for the PSEB Class 8 exams can access their Punjab board scores by visiting the board’s official website at pseb.ac.in, once out. Apr 2, 2026 01:49 PM IST PSEB 8th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: For what marks exam is held? The PSEB Class 8 exam was held for a total of 600 marks. Apr 2, 2026 01:37 PM IST PSEB 8th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: Grade distribution Grade: Grade Description A+: Above 90% marks A: Above 80% marks and upto 90% marks B+: Above 70% marks and upto 80% marks B: Above 60% marks and upto 70% marks C+: Above 50% marks and upto 60% marks C: Above 40% marks and upto 50% marks D: 33% marks and upto 40% marks E: Below 33% marks Apr 2, 2026 01:06 PM IST PSEB 8th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: Passing criteria for Class 8 As per PSEB’s evaluation criteria, students must secure a minimum of 33% overall, combining theory and Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE). However, they must also obtain at least 25% in the theory component of each subject. For Class 8, students must appear for a total of nine subjects, out of which passing all subjects in Group A is mandatory. While students must take subjects from Group B, their marks and grades for these subjects will be reflected on their final certificate. Apr 2, 2026 12:09 PM IST PSEB 8th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: How to check Step 1: Visit the official website of Punjab board — pseb.ac.in Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the ‘Results’ section. Step 3: Now, click on the Punjab Board Class 8th Result 2026 link Step 4: Login using required credentials in the designated fields Step 5: Click on the “Submit” button to view your result Step 6: Make sure to check all the details carefully, download and your result Apr 2, 2026 11:57 AM IST PSEB 8th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: Results in 2024 In 2024, the PSEB 8th result was declared on May 28, 2024. The board also announced the overall pass percentage for students, which was recorded as 97.41%. Apr 2, 2026 11:47 AM IST PSEB 8th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: What is the official website to check PSEB Class 8 results? The official website to check and download the Punjab Class 8 results is pseb.ac.in. A list of other websites will be announced later. Apr 2, 2026 11:34 AM IST PSEB 8th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: When will Punjab Board release results? The Class 8 PSEB result 2025 merit list will likely be announced by the board by the end. Please keep following this blog for the latest updates on PSEB Class 8 results. Apr 2, 2026 11:20 AM IST PSEB 8th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: Passing criteria To pass the examination, students must achieve a minimum score of 33 per cent. After the official announcement of results, students who are not satisfied with their scores can apply for result scrutiny. The re-evaluation process requires a fee of Rs 1,000 per answer sheet, along with a processing fee of Rs 500 for viewing the evaluated answer sheets. Apr 2, 2026 10:57 AM IST Also Read | AI & Computational Thinking now part of school curriculum for Classes 3 to 8 Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday unveiled a new curriculum on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Computational Thinking for Classes 3 to 8. Speaking at the launch, Pradhan described the initiative as a “transformative step towards future-ready learning” at the start of the academic year. He emphasised that structured AI education is now formally integrated into the school ecosystem at scale. Detailed modules, comprehensive teacher handbooks, and robust student assessment frameworks support the curriculum. According to the minister, this approach will ensure early and systematic exposure to emerging technologies, laying a strong foundation for young learners to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital world. Apr 2, 2026 10:28 AM IST PSEB 8th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: How to check results? Students of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) can access their Class 8 board exam results by visiting the official website and selecting the Results option. To log in, candidates will need to enter their roll number, name, mobile number, and email ID. Once the details are submitted, the results can be downloaded and viewed immediately. Apr 2, 2026 10:27 AM IST PSEB 8th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: When were results out last year? Last year, the results for the PSEB Punjab Board were released on April 4. Apr 2, 2026 10:25 AM IST PSEB 8th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: When were exams conducted? The Punjab Class 8 board examination 2026 was conducted from February 17, 2026, to February 27, 2026, in pen and paper mode across the state of Punjab Apr 2, 2026 10:24 AM IST PSEB 8th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: Where to check Students across Punjab who appeared for the examination will be able to check and download scorecards online at pseb.ac.in– when available. Apr 2, 2026 10:23 AM IST PSEB 8th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: When will results be released? The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), Mohali, is set to release the Class 8 board examination results for 2026 later this month The Punjab Class 8 board examination 2026 was conducted from February 17, 2026, to February 27, 2026, in pen and paper mode across the state of Punjab. (Photo- AI Generated via Freepik) The pass percentage for the Punjab Board Class 8 exams saw a slight decline, dropping from 98.31% in 2024 to 97.30% in 2025. Girls outperformed boys, with a higher pass percentage of 98.9%, while boys achieved a pass percentage of 96.49%. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 8 toppers are: Puneet Verma, securing the first rank by scoring a perfect 600 out of 600 marks. Navjot Kaur also achieved a perfect score of 600, earning her the second rank based on evaluation criteria such as age or tie-breaking rules. The third rank holder, also named Navjot Kaur, secured a score of 599 out of 600.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd