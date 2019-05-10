PSEB 12th results 2019 tomorrow: How to check results online at pseb.ac.in

PSEB 12th results 2019 date: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is slated to announce the results of class 12 examinations tomorrow, that is, May 11, 2019. The results will be declared via a press conference at 11:30 am and students can check their results online on the official website – http://www.pseb.ac.in. Students can also check their results on other private websites such as indiaresults.com.

Nearly 8 lakh students appeared for the Punjab board exams, out of which 3.5 lakh attempted the class 12 or senior secondary examinations.

Steps to check your PSEB Class 12 board results:

1. Visit the official website at http://www.pseb.ac.in

2. On the official website, students need to enter their exam registration details.

3. Once the details are submitted, the scorecard will appear on the screen.

4. The scorecard can be downloaded from the website for future purposes.

To clear the exam, candidates need at least 35 per cent marks in the subject. From 2018 onwards, the board has stopped giving grace marks to increase the pass percentage.

PSEB declared the class 10 board exam results on Wednesday which witnessed a pass percentage of 85.56. The results were announced on May 8 before noon and the results were made available online late in the night on the official website.

A total of 2,71,554 cleared the examination successfully. Neha Verma of Teja Singh Sutantar senior secondary school, Ludhiana topped the examination with 99.54 per cent marks.