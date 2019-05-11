PSEB 12th Result 2019 declared @pseb.ac.in LIVE Updates: Results to be uploaded at 7 pm, confirms official

PSEB 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the result for the Punjab Board class 12 exam. The result will be available at the website pseb.ac.in or the partner website, indiaresult.com. As per the official, the results will be uploaded at the official website after 6 pm.

The pass percentage is recorded at 86.41 per cent as Ludhiana resident Sarvjot Singh, Muktsar sahib’s Aman and Muskaan Kaur from Nakodar in Jalandhar jointly secured the first place with 98.89 per cent scoring 445/450 in the Punjab Board class 12 exams.

LIVE UPDATES | Punjab Board PSEB 12th Result 2019

Loveleen Verma from Ludhiana stood second with 444 marks out of 450, that is, 98.67 per cent. The third rank was secured by two students, Nazia Kamboj from Fazilka and Muskan from Ludhiana; both scored 443 out of 450 and a 98.44 per cent score.

Punjab Board PSEB 12th result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, pseb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘results’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using roll number

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

This year too, girls outshone boys as the pass percentage for female students was recorded at 90.86 and pass percentage for boys stood at 82.83 per cent.