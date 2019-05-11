PSEB 12th Result 2019 declared @pseb.ac.in LIVE Updates: Results to be uploaded at 7 pm, confirms official

PSEB 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the result for the Punjab Board class 12 exam. The result will be available at the website pseb.ac.in or the partner website, indiaresult.com. As per the official, the results will be uploaded at the official website after 6 pm.
The pass percentage is recorded at 86.41 per cent as Ludhiana resident Sarvjot Singh, Muktsar sahib’s Aman and Muskaan Kaur from Nakodar in Jalandhar jointly secured the first place with 98.89 per cent scoring 445/450 in the Punjab Board class 12 exams.
LIVE UPDATES | Punjab Board PSEB 12th Result 2019
Loveleen Verma from Ludhiana stood second with 444 marks out of 450, that is, 98.67 per cent. The third rank was secured by two students, Nazia Kamboj from Fazilka and Muskan from Ludhiana; both scored 443 out of 450 and a 98.44 per cent score.
Punjab Board PSEB 12th result 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website, pseb.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘results’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
IN PICTURES | Selfie to bhangra dance, Punjab Board 12th toppers celebrate success
Step 4: Log-in using roll number
Step 5: Result will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
This year too, girls outshone boys as the pass percentage for female students was recorded at 90.86 and pass percentage for boys stood at 82.83 per cent.
Muktsar Sahib tops among districts with 93.28%
District Muktsar Sahib has the highest pass percentage with 93.28 percent. Tarn Taran has the lowest with 70.96 percent.
Commerce stream performs better than Science, Arts
The Commerce stream has secured the highest pass percentage of 90.37, while 86.40 per cent passed in Humanities and 83.44 per cent in Science.
Rural areas perform better than urban
Rural areas have a pass percentage is 86.9 percent while that of rural areas is 85
2,32,639 clear PSEB 12th exam, pass percentage touches 86.41%
A total of 2,32,639 students cleared the PSEB Class 12 examinations successfully marking a pass percentage of 86.41 per cent. This year, 2,69,228 students appeared in the examination
Girls outperform boys with 90.86%
The girls have outperformed boys in the Punjab board Class 12 examination. The pass percentage of the girls is 90.86 per cent, while boys secured a pass percentage of 82.83 per cent.
Three students share top position with 98.89%
In the academic category, the first rank was jointly shared by three students. Sarvjot Singh Khalsa from Ludhiana, Aman from Muktsar, and Muskaan Kaur from Nakodar in Jalandhar. All three students scored 445 out of 450 and secured 98.99% marks
Loveleen Verma secures second spot
Loveleen Verma from Ludhiana stood second with 444 marks out of 450, 98.67%. The third rank was secured by two students, Nazia Kamboj from Fazilka and Muskan from Ludhiana; both scored 443 out of 450 and a 98.44 per cent score
Three students share top position with 98.89%; Sarvjot Singh Khalsa, Aman, Muskaan Kaur
In the academic category, the first rank was jointly shared by three students. Sarvjot Singh Khalsa from Ludhiana, Aman from Muktsar, and Muskaan Kaur from Nakodar in Jalandhar. All three students scored 445 out of 450 and secured 98.99% marks
PSEB 12h result 2019: When and where to check
Students who appeared for the secondary education exam can check result at the official website, pseb.ac.in and its partner website, indiaresult.com.
PSEB 12th Result 2019: How to check on phone
Step 1: Open a browser on your phone
Step 2: Type the official website link in the address bar, pseb.ac.in
Step 3: Wait for the page to load
Step 4: On the homepage, click on the link 'PSEB class 12 result 2019'
Step 5: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 6: Log-in using roll number
Step 7: Result will appear on the screen
Step 8: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh greets Class 12 students
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh took to Twitter to congratulate students who appeared for the PSEB Class 12 examinations.
Students can access their results on the official website- pseb.ac.in after 6 pm
While the results have been declared via a press conference at 11:30 am this morning, students who appeared for the exams conducted from March 1 to March 27, 2019 can check the result at the official website pseb.ac.in or the partner website, indiaresult.com after 6 pm today.
Punjab Board PSEB 12th result 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website, pseb.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘results’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using roll number
Step 5: Result will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.