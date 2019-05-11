Punjab Board declares Class 12 results, 3 students share top position; pass percentage is 86.41

Punjab Board PSEB 12th Result 2019: The Punjab School of Education Board announced the results of Class 12 examination on May 11, 2019. The results were declared at a press conference held by the board officials at 11:30 am and then released on the official website – pseb.ac.in or their partner website; indiaresult.com. The Punjab Board class 12 exam was conducted from March 1 to March 27, 2019.

LIVE UPDATES: Punjab Board PSEB 12th Result 2019

The pass percentage is recorded at 86.41 per cent as Ludhiana resident Sarvjot Singh, Muktsar sahib’s Aman and Muskaan Kaur from Nakodar in Jalandhar jointly secured the first place with 98.89 per cent scoring 445/450 in the Punjab Board class 12 exams. Loveleen Verma from Ludhiana stood second with 444 marks out of 450, that is, 98.67 per cent. The third rank was secured by two students, Nazia Kamboj from Fazilka and Muskan from Ludhiana; both scored 443 out of 450 and a 98.44 per cent score.

This year too, girls outshone boys as the pass percentage for female students was recorded at 90.86 and pass percentage for boys stood at 82.83 per cent.

Over 8 lakh students had appeared for the Punjab board exams this year, out of which nearly 2.7 lakh appeared for Class 12 examinations. Among those who appeared, 2,32,639 students successfully passed the class 12 examinations.

To clear the exam, candidates need to secure at least 33 per cent marks in all subjects as well as aggregate. Since 2018, the board has stopped giving grace marks to students in order to increase the overall pass percentage.

Last year, results were declared on April 23, 2019 and the pass percentage was recorded at 69.67 per cent.

Candidates can download their marksheet from the official website and take a printout for admission purposes which acts like a provisional mark sheet. Students will receive their original and detailed marksheet from the respective schools in a few weeks.