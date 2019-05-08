Punjab Board 10th result: Daughter of truck driver who had no money to pay for classes tops exam

Neha Verma, a student of Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana bagged the first rank in the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) class 10 exams results of which were announced on May 8. She scored 99.54 per cent marks (647/650) and stood first in the academics category.

The feat, however, did not come easy for the topper whose father Pawan Kumar works as a truck driver and had no money to pay for her school’s extra classes worth Rs 350 per month. Neha broke down in disbelief as her teachers informed her about the result. While her father is out on a tour when results were announced, he was informed over the phone about her achievement by the family.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Neha, who is the eldest of four siblings, said she would not let the effort of her parents and teachers go in vain and thus she gave in all her efforts while preparing for the Punjab Board exams.

“I never opted for any tuition — neither I required coaching nor did my parents had money to pay for it. They gave my school fee and that was more than enough for me,” she said.

The Ludhiana girl concentrated on self-studies and never missed school. “Our extra classes and tests, which were conducted by the school, were the most helpful. One really does not need coaching if they follow the school syllabus religiously,” she added.

Apart from studies, Neha enjoys dancing and has pursued classical dance training.

She had stopped using social media a week before exams. “You need to relax sometimes so I used Facebook for half an hour a day but a week before exams, I left it completely to increase my concentration,” she said.

Her mother Jiya Verma said that she and her husband are both very proud of their daughter whom they were unable to provide any luxuries or tuition classes like other children, due to financial constraints.

“My husband earns Rs 10,000 a month working as a truck driver with a company and that is not enough to raise four children. Still, our daughter has made us the proudest parents today. She would sleep for not more than 3-4 hours a day and would return from school at 7 pm after attending extra classes. Even on Sundays, she would go to school and never miss extra classes,” said the mother. “Her father is overwhelmed and his reaction could not be explained in words when we told him over the phone,” she added.

The mother informed that they requested school authorities to waive Rs 350 per month fee of group extra classes to which they agreed to after considering Neha’s academic performance. “We could manage paying Rs 1,200 per month fee with great difficulty so we had requested the principal to exempt extra classes fee. We are thankful that school helped us,” she says.