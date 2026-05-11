PSEB 10th Result 2026: When and where to check & download Punjab Board matric marksheets?

PSEB 10th Class Result 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will today declare the result of the class 10th examinations at 12: 30 pm. The PSEB was held between March 6 with the Social Science paper and ended on April 1 with the Health and Physical Education exam. Punjab Board students will be able to check PSEB results at pseb.ac.in. Additionally, students can check more information on the PSEB 10th result and compartment exam on the IE Education portal.

Punjab Board PSEB 10th Result | Catch LIVE updates

Students require a minimum of 33 per cent to clear the examination. The total marks in the theory examination are 80, whereas the marks for the internal assessment are 20. Students who are dissatisfied with their results can apply for re-evaluation and re-checking of their answer sheets.