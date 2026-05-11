PSEB 10th Result 2026: When and where to check & download Punjab Board matric marksheets?

PSEB 10th Class Result 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will today declare the result of the class 10th examinations at 12: 30 pm. The PSEB was held between March 6 with the Social Science paper and ended on April 1 with the Health and Physical Education exam. Punjab Board students will be able to check PSEB results at pseb.ac.in. Additionally, students can check more information on the PSEB 10th result and compartment exam on the IE Education portal.
Punjab Board PSEB 10th Result | Catch LIVE updates
Students require a minimum of 33 per cent to clear the examination. The total marks in the theory examination are 80, whereas the marks for the internal assessment are 20. Students who are dissatisfied with their results can apply for re-evaluation and re-checking of their answer sheets.
The Punjab Board will release Class 10th results today at 12: 30 pm. Students can check their results from the official website on pseb.ac.in. They can also visit DigiLocker to view and download results if there is an issue with the website. To check on DigiLocker, the students would need to log in and click on the PSEB class X results link.
To check the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 10 results, students need to follow a simple online process. First, they should visit the official website at pseb.ac.in. On the homepage, they must click on the link titled “PSEB Class 10th Results 2026”.
Once redirected, candidates are required to enter their login credentials in the designated fields. After submitting the details, a window will appear displaying the results. Students are advised to download the results and take a printout for future reference.
Earlier, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced that, following the footsteps of CBSE, the state will roll out an On-Screen Marking (OSM) System. Under this system, examiners will assess scanned copies of answer sheets on computers instead of handling physical transcripts. “This digital system will enable teachers to evaluate scanned answer sheets on computers, with marks calculated automatically by software, ensuring faster and more accurate results,” Bains said.