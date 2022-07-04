PSEB 10th result not releasing today, likely tomorrow: Punjab board official

PSEB 10th result 2022 updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will not declared the matric exam results today. The result is likely to be announced on Tuesday, July 5, a board official confirmed. Around 3.25 lakh students appeared in class 10 board exams this year. Students will be able to check their result at the official website – pseb.ac.in

PSEB followed the exam pattern of CBSE this year and divided the academic year into two terms. The term II exams began on April 24 with the Punjabi language exam and concluded on May 19 with the physical education paper. The exams were conducted in offline mode after a gap of two years.

In 2021, PSEB had cancelled the board exams due to surge in Covid cases and the result was prepared based on continuous comprehensive evaluation (CCE). The board had recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.93 per cent. Out of the total 3,21,384 students, 3,21,163 had passed in class 10 last year.

Meanwhile, PSEB declared class 12 board exam result on June 28. A total of 3,01,700 appeared for their class 12 exams of which 2,92,530 passed. The overall pass percentage was 96.96 per cent. Pathankot emerged as the best performing district. All top three positions are bagged by girls this year.