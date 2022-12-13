scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

JNUTA terms govt’s decision to withdraw fellowship for minority students as ‘anti-minority’

The Maulana Azad Fellowship has been completely scrapped, and the pre-matric scholarship will now no longer apply to students from class 1 to class 8.

jnuta, jnu campusThe Ministry of Minority Affairs has stopped Maulana Azad Fellowship — dedicated to pursuing higher education — to minority students, from 2022-23. (Express photo)
The JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) today launched a protest demanding an immediate reversal of the Centre’s decision to withdraw the Maulana Azad National Fellowship for minority students.

Recently, the central government decided to withdraw the Maulana Azad Fellowship (MAF), which is a five-year fellowship for PhD candidates provided in the form of financial assistance to six notified minority communities — Muslims, Buddhists, Christians, Jains, Parsis and Sikhs.

JNUTA termed this move as ‘anti-minority policy’ and said this move works against the value of inclusivity. “The JNUTA demands an immediate reversal of the anti-minority policy evident in the withdrawal of the MAF and the upholding of the democratic rights of all teachers to participate in higher education with dignity and without fear,” the teachers’ body said.

In addition to this, two parliamentarians, too, demanded in Lok Sabha that the pre-matric scholarship and Maulana Azad Fellowship for minority students should be restored. BSP MP Danish Ali and AIMIM MP Syed Imitiaz demanded that the scholarships should be restored to ensure that minority students get a fair chance of progressing in life.

While the Maulana Azad Fellowship has been completely scrapped, the government recently announced that the pre-matric scholarship will now no longer apply to students from class 1 to class 8.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 06:24:36 pm
