Protesting journalism students climb gate in Delhi University

Protesting once again against the lack of basic infrastructure at Delhi University’s Delhi School of Journalism, first- and second-year students Monday climbed the gates of the university stadium and demanded a meeting with Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi.

Police were called in and students alleged that they were manhandled. They also said they would intensify the protest.

DCP (north) Nupur Prasad said, “No one was detained. Police are usually stationed at different places in North Campus and also around DSJ.”

Atish Alok, who joined the school this year, said, “We have still not been given laptops… how do we complete our assignments? There is no computer lab either. We are paying a lot in fees and getting nothing in return.”

In August, classes were suspended over the same issue. At the end of the month, students had staged a protest, staying on campus the entire night. DU had sought time till September 14 to resolve the problems.

Students claimed that the situation is the same even now — no media labs, no proper desks and chairs for first-year students, canteens converted into classrooms, no laptops and no proper library facility.

OSD of the school, Manasvini M Yogi, said, “We have asked students to use the media lab at the School of Open Learning. We are in the process of giving them laptops. As it is a university system, it takes time… but they are not ready to listen. We also organised a meeting with the proctor on September 14.”

