Protesting against Academic Council, DUTA calls for shutdown on January 2

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association has called for a shutdown on January 2 protesting against the Academic Council, which it alleges is not resolving several issues including that of online entrance tests and regularisation of ad-hoc teachers. Delhi University’s Academic Council will be meeting on January 2 and the university shutdown has been called against it.

Advertising

The Council was supposed to meet on December 12 but the meeting was postponed, a move that was met with criticism from the DUTA. “The varsity authorities have not shared the additional agenda. The agenda shared before the December 12 meeting, which was eventually cancelled, did not have issues pertaining to regularisation and absorption of ad-hoc teachers, online entrance tests, etc,” said a DUTA member.

He said that the varsity needs to finalise the UGC regulations on minimum qualifications for appointment of teachers and other academic staff in universities and colleges, which will determine the service conditions of teachers and the last day for that is January 18 but the Council is not likely to take it up in the meeting.