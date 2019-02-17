Protest after math exam in Delhi University

Out of 45 students of MSc Mathematics at Delhi University who appeared for the Fluid Dynamics exam in their third semester, at least 35 have allegedly failed. The students are now on protest, alleging error in checking, and are demanding that an independent investigation committee be set up to look into the matter.

The students are on the third day of strike. “So many of us have been given two-three marks. Every year, an error like this happens,” claimed a student.

Around 40 students wrote to the head of department C S Lalitha: “We want an independent investigation committee to re-evaluate our answer sheets within 15 days…” Lalitha did not respond to texts by The Indian Express.